North Dakota State DB Destin Talbert invited to Bears, Saints rookie minicamps

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler reports that North Dakota State defensive back Destin Talbert has received invitations to two different NFL rookie minicamps, with both the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints. This would be occurring on a tryout basis, so he may have a tough decision to make depending on when they’re scheduled. Rookie minicamps are staggered to avoid scheduling conflicts but they can still happen.

Talbert mainly lined up out wide at cornerback for the Bison, but he moved around the secondary and could have some versatility on the back end. He didn’t miss many tackles and he was only penalized once on nearly 2,200 career defensive snaps at NDSU. He’ll need to put those skills on full display to earn a contract offer from either of these two teams.

