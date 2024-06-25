North Dakota spring turkey hunters have successful season

Jun. 24—BISMARCK — Hunter success during North Dakota's spring turkey hunting season was 49%, the Game and Fish Department reported Monday, June 24.

The department issued 8,137 licenses for the 2024 spring season, and a record 6,847 hunters took 3,336 birds, statistics show, the highest spring harvest on record.

RJ Gross, upland game management biologist, said spring turkey hunting success in North Dakota is usually driven by weather.

"This year the weather was very mild with no snow on the ground, and that led to more hunters out on the landscape," he said. "Also, turkeys had above average production last year, according to our late summer roadside counts and hunter observations of large groups of jakes this spring. Along with high overwinter survival, this led to an abundant population of turkeys."