North Dakota pheasant hunters can expect a good season

Sep. 30—North Dakota's pheasant season starts Saturday, Oct.7. Here's what you need to know.

* Saturday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Jan. 7. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.

* In accordance with state law, nonresidents are not allowed to hunt on Game and Fish Department wildlife management areas or conservation PLOTS (Private Land Open To Sportsmen) areas from Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 13. Exception: Nonresidents hunting on PLOTS land they own.

Despite a tough winter, pheasants weathered the conditions quite well and had a strong year of production. That bodes well for hunting prospects come opening day. Total pheasants observed, at 65 birds per 100 miles, are up 61% from 2022, while broods — at 7.5 per 100 miles — are up 70%, based on results from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's annual roadside survey conducted in late July and August.

Hunters should expect similar or higher numbers than last year, with good numbers of hatch-year birds in the bag, the department said. The average brood size, at 6.3, is up 2% from 2022.

"It's very encouraging," RJ Gross, upland game biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, said in a recent "North Dakota Outdoors" webcast. "There's still just a really good amount of young and even adults that we observed this year. It should shape up for a very good fall — not just for pheasants, but for partridge and sharp-tailed grouse, as well."

The highest pheasant numbers were observed in the northwest and southwest parts of the state. Results by region were as follows.

* Northwest: Observers counted 13.5 broods and 113 pheasants per 100 miles, up from 11 broods and 96 pheasants in 2022. The average brood size was six.

* Southwest: The survey tallied 9.8 broods and 86 pheasants per 100 miles, up from five broods and 48 pheasants in 2022. The average brood size was six.

* Southeast: 5.4 broods and 49 pheasants per 100 miles, up from five broods and 29 pheasants in 2022. The average brood size was six.

* Northeast: One brood and seven pheasants per 100 miles, compared with two broods and 18 pheasants in 2022. The average brood size was five. Northeast North Dakota generally has secondary pheasant habitat and lower pheasant numbers than the rest of the state.

* Three daily, 12 in possession.

Here's a look at North Dakota pheasant harvest and hunter numbers since 2008:

* 2008: 776,709 roosters, 107,984 hunters.

* 2009: 651,700 roosters, 88,400 hunters.

* 2010: 552,800 roosters, 91,900 hunters.

* 2011: 683,000 roosters, 82,700 hunters.

* 2012: 616,000 roosters, 85,487 hunters.

* 2013: 447,000 roosters, 76,542 hunters.

* 2014: 587,000 roosters, 84,584 hunters.

* 2015: 590,000 roosters, 86,125 hunters.

* 2016: 501,100 roosters, 76,600 hunters.

* 2017: 309,400 roosters, 58,300 hunters.

* 2018: 342,600 roosters, 59,400 hunters.

* 2019: 256,800 roosters, nearly 50,000 hunters.

* 2020: 330,668 roosters, 57,141 hunters.

* 2021: 259,997 roosters, 47,020 hunters.

* 2022: 286,970 roosters, 51,270 hunters.

* Harvest record: 2.45 million roosters in 1944 and 1945.

* For information on licensing requirements and other regulations, check out the combined Upland Game, Migratory Bird and Furbearer Hunting Guide, available on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

