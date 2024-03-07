North Dakota Game and Fish summarizes 2023 bighorn sheep, moose and elk seasons

Mar. 6—BISMARCK — Harvest statistics show overall hunter success during North Dakota's 2023 season for bighorn sheep was 100%, 89% for moose and 71% for elk, the Game and Fish Department said Wednesday, March 6.

The department issued five bighorn sheep licenses and auctioned one. All six hunters shot a bighorn ram.

Here's a look at how moose and elk hunters fared.

Game and Fish issued 253 moose licenses last year. Of that total, 246 hunters shot 219 moose — 132 bulls and 87 cows/calves. The harvest and hunter success rate for each unit was as follows:

* Unit M5: Eight hunters shot six bulls and one cow or calf for an 88% success rate.

* Unit M6: 10 hunters, six bulls, one cow/calf; 70% success.

* Unit M8: 15 hunters, 15 bulls; 100% success.

* Unit M9: 84 hunters, 33 bulls, 43 cows/calves; 90% success.

* Unit M10: 77 hunters, 45 bulls, 27 cows/calves; 94% success.

* Unit M11: 52 hunters, 27 bulls, 15 cows/calves; 81% success.

The department issued 649 elk licenses last year. Of that total, 589 hunters shot 418 elk — 190 bulls and 228 cows/calves. Harvest for each unit was as follows:

* Unit E1E: 128 hunters shot 36 bulls and 54 cows or calves, for a 70% success rate.

* Unit E1W: 104 hunters, 21 bulls, 45 cows/calves; 63% success.

* Unit E2: 130 hunters, 38 bulls, 43 cows/calves; 62% success.

* Unit E3: 194 hunters, 73 bulls, 81 cows/calves; 79% success.

* Unit E4: 21 hunters, 18 bulls, 0 cows/calves; 86% success.

* Unit E6: 12 hunters, four bulls, five cows/calves; 75% success.