North Dakota Class A State Baseball tourney rolls into Dickinson

May 29—DICKINSON — All roads lead to Dickinson ... as-it-pertains to diamond-sports in 2024.

With the North Dakota Class A State Softball Tournament firing-off the first-pitch at Sanford Softball Complex on Bravera Field just around the corner, a short distance away baseball fans will be cheering for their diamond-counterparts from across the state in a harmonic-convergence in the city, with a combined 16 teams between both sports, their fans, family and athletic enthusiasts along for the ride.

The Dickinson High Midgets were ejected from the postseason after a 9-6 loss to Mandan — which split games with DHS, 7-6 in a loss during the opener while winning the nighcap, 14-4, on May 14 — in the state-qualifiers, and don't get to welcome their potential-seven-other guests to town in 2024.

The softball and baseball events serve as a boost to the community — economically, personally and otherwise — but the games take precedence for Class A baseball as it charts a path to the finish of the 2024 season, with Fargo Shanley, Williston, Minot, Fargo Davies, Bismarck Legacy, West Fargo Horace, Fargo North and Mandan all headed to town to see where it all ends-up, with the east being represented at the top by Shanley and the west featuring Bismarck Legacy as the #1-seed.

The first pitch will be thrown out during the 11:30 a.m. matchup between #1 Shanley and Williston — the number-four WDA team — with Shanley's Deacons nailing-down the top-spot in an 18-0 annihilation of number-eight Fargo South in the quarterfinals that was followed by a 4-0 shutout victory over West Fargo Sheyenne that helped them to the state-tournament.

Williston, meanwhile, took down Dickinson, 4-3 in the quarterfinals and the Coyotes then proceeded to lose narrowly to Bismarck Legacy, 7-6, forcing the state qualifier against Bismarck High that the 10-6 Coyotes won resoundingly, 14-2.

That opening matchup gives way — 35 minutes after the final-out of Game 1 — to Minot's showdown with Fargo Davies. The Magicians will serve as the west's #2 seed and E3 Davies was upended by Fargo North, 7-5 in the quarterfinals before the Eagles (15-6, regular season) raced past #2 West Fargo High, 5-1, and West Fargo Sheyenne , 9-2, to earn their spot in this-weekend's festivities. Minot (19-5, regular season) saw Bismarck Legacy — the #2 WDA seed — disappear with the title via a 3-1 loss to Legacy, and now the 17-7 Sabers will square off against east-number-four West Fargo Horace.

The Hawks snatched a spot in the Class A finals with a 16-13 regular-season record, but Horace exceeded expectations as they thumped second-seeded West Fargo High, 12-5 in the quarterfinals before getting burnt by Fargo North, 7-2 before the Hawks flew past number-four Devil's Lake, 10-6 in the state-qualifiers. The Legacy Sabers — who will be playing at 3:30 p.m. after the lunch break — defeated Jamestown, 2-1 in the quarterfinals to set up the 7-6 win over Williston before Legacy tripled-up WDA top-seeded Minot, 3-1.

The first-round nightcap will see the WDA-number-three Mandan Braves taking on E2 Fargo North, with the Spartans having tipped Fargo Davies, 7-5 in the quarterfinals and slid past West Fargo Horace in the semifinals to advance their postseason. Mandan weaved their way through the tournament, thus far, with a quarterfinal victory over number-four Bismarck Century, 11-6, before a scant loss to top-seeded Minot High, 2-1, before ending the Midgets' season short at 9-6 in the state-qualification matchup.

