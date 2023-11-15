North Dakota Class 11A all-state team sees tons of Region 4 representation

Nov. 14—SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA — With three Region 4 teams earning berths in the Class 11A prep-football postseason, it could have been expected that there would be more than a few representatives from the region to the Class 11A All-State Football Team, and with the Dickinson Trinity Titans earning their first trip to the state finals since 2006 there was bound to be a few good reasons for that success and their 12-1 record as runners-up. With the North Dakota High School Coaches Association's announcement of the All-State first- and second-team rosters, Trinity saw six athletes earn spots in the first-team squad and two more announced on the second-team.

"The thing I've got to say about these kids is: It's great to see them get these awards and these accolades because they did put a lot of work in," Trinity head football coach John Odermann said. "Unfortunately, it didn't end the way we wanted it to, but it was a fun ride along the way and I think the Trinity faithful really appreciates them and are going to remember this class."

Meanwhile, Killdeer also earned a few mentions with three total players — one on the first-team and two on the second — to add to a solid 2023 season that saw the Cowboys lasso an 8-3 record and a spot in the quarterfinals, where they lost to Trinity in a hard-fought 35-13 loss.

For the Titans, senior running back Ty Dassinger traded his 2022 All-State defensive-first-team honor for an offensive one this year and added to that was a distinguished recognition as the Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year award that he earned through brilliant play, putting an exclamation point on his season with a 4 TD, 172-yard rushing performance in the 45-34 state-semifinal victory over defending champions Velva-Drake/Anamoose on Nov. 4.

"I think Ty was in that conversation all year, but I think that semifinal game against Velva really was what put him over the top — when you need your best game — and he really showed up to really do everything he needed to do to get us over that semifinal hump," Odermann said.

The athletes named to the first-team offensive side of the ball were Dassinger, senior QB Jace Kovash and his Class of '24 teammate, offensive lineman Tanner Roers.

From the defensive side of the ball, sophomore linebacker Hugh Meyer was named to the squad, along with senior brothers/teammates Luke and Jake Shobe at the defensive back position for both.

The second-team roster was peppered with a pair of Titans in seniors Gage Glaser and Jeremiah Jilek, who added to the team's accomplishments throughout the season on offense and defense at various times.

"I think the thing that indicates (the number of Trinity athletes named) is the quality of players that we have and the quality of kids that we have — their character, how hard they worked — and just to see that type of recognition at the end of the season is great," Odermann said. "I think each-and-every one of those kids would give up that honor to have that state championship trophy, but to have eight kids total — six on the first-team and two on the second-team — speaks to the respect and appreciation those kids earned during the season."

Odermann and his staff were recognized through Odermann's award as Class 11A Football Coach of the Year as well, and he added that he couldn't have done it without all the excellent assistants he has on both sides of the ball.

"I think every coach in the state will tell you that it is a coaching staff award and we don't do this in a vacuum or it's something that we do on our own," Odermann said. "And I'd give that award up if I could for the state title, but it's one of those awards that's nice and to get the accolades and to have that voted on by your fellow coaches across the state makes it kind of special and to know that we've earned that respect and they look at us as a coaching staff that did some special things this year; and I do think we did some special things."

As for Killdeer and their outstanding season, they were paced by first-team standout defensive lineman Jace Handy and second-team award-winners tackle/inside linebacker Noah Jepson — a junior — and senior defensive end Birch Bang, who both contributed both headed towards the end-zone and attempting to keep the opposition outside it during the 2023 calendar.

One other area athlete, Beulah's Simon Buchfinck, was recognized on the second-team roster as well.

For more information about prep football in North Dakota, please keep reading your Dickinson Press and/or visit the website at

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/football

.