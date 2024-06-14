North Dakota Basketball Player of the Year to Visit Nebraska

The Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year is planning a visit to the Nebraska campus. Tommy Ahneman is a four-star prospect from Sheyenne High School in West Fargo, North Dakota.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center averaged 20.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.9 assists per game, leading Sheyenne High to the Class AA state championship. Ahneman was also the NDHSAA Class AA State Tournament MVP, recording 28 points, 17 rebounds, and two blocks in the championship game.

When the center was named player of the year, West Fargo High assistant coach Nate Altoff highly praised him.

“Tommy was a fierce opponent on the court this season—an elite scorer on offense and intimidating on defense. “He made an immediate impact every time he entered a game, often drawing double teams on offense and then guarding the other team’s best post player. He was a big part of his team’s state championship run and he’s a great example of where hard work, dedication and a great attitude will get you.”

Ahneman has confirmed that he is planning to make an official visit to Nebraska on Monday. The Huskers initially offered the big man on June 4th.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire