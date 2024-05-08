North Cross head baseball coach Eric Lawrence set to retire after 30 years

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — He’s been a staple at north cross school for nearly for 30 years. The schools head baseball coach, Eric Lawrence, is hanging it up at the end of the season.

“It’s time,” said head baseball coach Eric Lawrence. “It’s time to let somebody else to kind of take this program, you know, and run with it. Proud of what I’ve done, but, you know, it doesn’t mean somebody else just can’t take it and make it, you know, make it the next step, next level.”

Before the Raider’s game Tuesday, Lawrence was presented with an honor recognizing him for 30 years of service to North Cross. In North Cross win Tuesday, Lawrence hit a milestone in getting his 300th career coaching win.

