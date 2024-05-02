North County’s Frontwave Arena eyes September finish line

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Grab a seat North County, Frontwave Arena is approaching its finishing touches.

“You can’t think of a better place than this right?” Frontwave Arena CEO Joshua Elias said. “We’re so excited, not only for the venue, but for everybody else to come in and enjoy it and really give us the feedback as well.”

The brand-new, $85 million venue scheduled to open its doors in September has already become the new home of the Clippers G-League Basketball team, San Diego Sockers, concerts and much more.

“Our first event is Sept. 17 and that’s the Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles. That is a hard date and the date that will open to the public, and we couldn’t think of a better way to do it than the most decorated athlete in sports history,” Elias said. “From there, the G League Clippers season will start somewhere in November, we’re working on the schedule now and hoping we’ll have something here soon.”

With a seating capacity seating north of 8,000, Frontwave Arena also promises a multi-purpose venue for private events, along with an elevated dining experience.

“We get creative, every time we walk through the arena and think about activations and programs and how to apply things – there’s not a bad seat in the house,” Elias said.

And it’s not too late for a business to still hop aboard.

“We expect an elevated experience that’s affordable, it makes you feel like you are in North County San Diego, Coastal San Diego and it’s going to look and feel a little unique from some of the other experiences,” Elias said.

