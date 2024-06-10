North and Central American (CONCACAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table
CONCACAF's qualification process for the 2026 World Cup is going to look quite unusual given the three spots allotted to hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States for the tournament.
[ MORE: How will 48-team 2026 World Cup work? ]
The Hexagonal and Octagonal are no more, replaced by a playoff first round and two rounds of group play,
[ MORE: USMNT in 2024 — schedule, results, more ]
At least three nations will seal places at the tournament, and two remaining teams will be given places in the inter-confederation playoffs as up to five teams joins the Canucks, El Tri, and Yanks in the 2026 World Cup.
North and Central America (CONCACAF) 2026 World Cup qualification format
First round (March 22-26, 2024): Four teams, home and away
Second round (June 5, 2024 - June 10, 2025): 30 teams, six groups, top two from each group advance
Third round (begins Sept. 2025): 12 teams, three groups, top team from each group qualifies for World Cup, top two second-place teams advance to inter-confederation playoffs
North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results
H
Anguilla 0-0 Turks ands Caicos
U.S. Virgin Islands 1-1 British Virgin Islands
March 26
Turks and Caicos 1-1 (PKs 3-4) Anguilla
British Virgin Islands 0-0 (PKs 4-2) U.S. Virgin Islands
North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification standings, schedule — Second round groups
Fixtures begin in June 2024
Group A
Honduras — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points
Cayman Islands — 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points
Antigua and Barbuda — 0-1-1, -1 GD, 1 point
Bermuda — 0-1-1, -5 GD, 1 point
Cuba — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points
Group B
Costa Rica — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points
Trinidad and Tobago — 1-1-0, +6 GD, 4 points
Grenada — 0-1-1, -3 GD, 1 point
Saint Kitts and Nevis — 0-0-1, -4 GD, 0 points
Bahamas — 0-0-1, -6 GD, 0 points
Group C
Curacao — 2-0-0, +5 GD, 6 points
Haiti — 2-0-0, +3 GD, 6 points
Saint Lucia — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points
Aruba — 0-0-2, -2 GD, 0 points
Barbados — 0-0-1, -5 GD, 0 points
Group D
Nicaragua — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points
Panama — 2-0-0, +4 GD, 6 points
Guyana — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points
Belize — 0-0-1, -4 GD, 0 points
Montserrat — 0-0-2, -5 GD, 0 points
Group E
Guatemala — 2-0-0, +9 GD, 6 points
Jamaica — 2-0-0, +2 GD, 6 points
Dominican Republic — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points
British Virgin Islands — 0-0-1, -3 GD, 0 points
Dominica — 0-0-2, -7 GD, 0 points
Group F
Suriname — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points
El Salvador — 1-1-0, +2 GD, 4 points
Puerto Rico — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point
Anguilla — 0-0-1, -4 GD, 0 points
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — 0-0-2, -5 GD, 0 points
North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification schedule — Third round groups fixtures, results
Wednesday June 5
Antigua and Barbuda 1-1 Bermuda
Suriname 4-1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Curacao 4-1 Barbados
Trinidad and Tobago 2-2 Grenada
Guatemala 6-0 Dominica
Nicaragua 4-1 Montserrat
Thursday June 6
Jamaica 1-0 Dominican Republic
Haiti 2-1 Saint Lucia
Honduras 3-1 Cuba
Panama 2-0 Guyana
El Salvador 0-0 Puerto Rico
Costa Rica 4-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saturday June 8
British Virgin Islands 0-3 Guatemala
Anguilla 0-4 Suriname
Bahamas 1-7 Trinidad and Tobago
Belize 0-4 Nicaragua
Aruba 0-2 Curacao
Cayman Islands 1-0 Antigua and Barbuda
Sunday June 9
Dominica 2-3 Jamaica
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1-3 El Salvador
Barbados 1-3 Haiti
Grenada 0-3 Costa Rica
Bermuda 1-6 Honduras
Montserrat 1-3 Panama
Tuesday June 11
Saint Lucia vs Aruba — 3pm ET
Cuba vs Cayman Islands — 3:30pm ET
Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Bahamas — 4pm ET
Guyana vs Belize — 6pm ET
Puerto Rico vs Anguilla — 8pm ET
Dominican Republic vs British Virgin Islands — 8pm ET
Next matches: June 2025