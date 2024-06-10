North and Central American (CONCACAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table

CONCACAF's qualification process for the 2026 World Cup is going to look quite unusual given the three spots allotted to hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States for the tournament.

The Hexagonal and Octagonal are no more, replaced by a playoff first round and two rounds of group play,

At least three nations will seal places at the tournament, and two remaining teams will be given places in the inter-confederation playoffs as up to five teams joins the Canucks, El Tri, and Yanks in the 2026 World Cup.

North and Central America (CONCACAF) 2026 World Cup qualification format

First round (March 22-26, 2024): Four teams, home and away

Second round (June 5, 2024 - June 10, 2025): 30 teams, six groups, top two from each group advance

Third round (begins Sept. 2025): 12 teams, three groups, top team from each group qualifies for World Cup, top two second-place teams advance to inter-confederation playoffs

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results

Anguilla 0-0 Turks ands Caicos

U.S. Virgin Islands 1-1 British Virgin Islands

March 26

Turks and Caicos 1-1 (PKs 3-4) Anguilla

British Virgin Islands 0-0 (PKs 4-2) U.S. Virgin Islands

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification standings, schedule — Second round groups

Fixtures begin in June 2024

Group A

Honduras — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points Cayman Islands — 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points Antigua and Barbuda — 0-1-1, -1 GD, 1 point Bermuda — 0-1-1, -5 GD, 1 point Cuba — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

Group B

Costa Rica — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points Trinidad and Tobago — 1-1-0, +6 GD, 4 points Grenada — 0-1-1, -3 GD, 1 point Saint Kitts and Nevis — 0-0-1, -4 GD, 0 points Bahamas — 0-0-1, -6 GD, 0 points

Group C

Curacao — 2-0-0, +5 GD, 6 points Haiti — 2-0-0, +3 GD, 6 points Saint Lucia — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points Aruba — 0-0-2, -2 GD, 0 points Barbados — 0-0-1, -5 GD, 0 points

Group D

Nicaragua — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points Panama — 2-0-0, +4 GD, 6 points Guyana — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points Belize — 0-0-1, -4 GD, 0 points Montserrat — 0-0-2, -5 GD, 0 points

Guatemala — 2-0-0, +9 GD, 6 points Jamaica — 2-0-0, +2 GD, 6 points Dominican Republic — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points British Virgin Islands — 0-0-1, -3 GD, 0 points Dominica — 0-0-2, -7 GD, 0 points

Suriname — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points El Salvador — 1-1-0, +2 GD, 4 points Puerto Rico — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point Anguilla — 0-0-1, -4 GD, 0 points Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — 0-0-2, -5 GD, 0 points

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification schedule — Third round groups fixtures, results

Wednesday June 5

Antigua and Barbuda 1-1 Bermuda

Suriname 4-1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Curacao 4-1 Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago 2-2 Grenada

Guatemala 6-0 Dominica

Nicaragua 4-1 Montserrat

Thursday June 6

Jamaica 1-0 Dominican Republic

Haiti 2-1 Saint Lucia

Honduras 3-1 Cuba

Panama 2-0 Guyana

El Salvador 0-0 Puerto Rico

Costa Rica 4-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saturday June 8

British Virgin Islands 0-3 Guatemala

Anguilla 0-4 Suriname

Bahamas 1-7 Trinidad and Tobago

Belize 0-4 Nicaragua

Aruba 0-2 Curacao

Cayman Islands 1-0 Antigua and Barbuda

Sunday June 9

Dominica 2-3 Jamaica

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1-3 El Salvador

Barbados 1-3 Haiti

Grenada 0-3 Costa Rica

Bermuda 1-6 Honduras

Montserrat 1-3 Panama

Tuesday June 11

Saint Lucia vs Aruba — 3pm ET

Cuba vs Cayman Islands — 3:30pm ET

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Bahamas — 4pm ET

Guyana vs Belize — 6pm ET

Puerto Rico vs Anguilla — 8pm ET

Dominican Republic vs British Virgin Islands — 8pm ET

Next matches: June 2025