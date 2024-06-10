Advertisement

North and Central American (CONCACAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table

CONCACAF's qualification process for the 2026 World Cup is going to look quite unusual given the three spots allotted to hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States for the tournament.

The Hexagonal and Octagonal are no more, replaced by a playoff first round and two rounds of group play,

At least three nations will seal places at the tournament, and two remaining teams will be given places in the inter-confederation playoffs as up to five teams joins the Canucks, El Tri, and Yanks in the 2026 World Cup.

North and Central America (CONCACAF) 2026 World Cup qualification format

  • First round (March 22-26, 2024): Four teams, home and away

  • Second round (June 5, 2024 - June 10, 2025): 30 teams, six groups, top two from each group advance

  • Third round (begins Sept. 2025): 12 teams, three groups, top team from each group qualifies for World Cup, top two second-place teams advance to inter-confederation playoffs

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results

H

Anguilla 0-0 Turks ands Caicos
U.S. Virgin Islands 1-1 British Virgin Islands

March 26

Turks and Caicos 1-1 (PKs 3-4) Anguilla
British Virgin Islands 0-0 (PKs 4-2) U.S. Virgin Islands

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification standings, schedule — Second round groups

Fixtures begin in June 2024

Group A

  1. Honduras — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points

  2. Cayman Islands — 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points

  3. Antigua and Barbuda — 0-1-1, -1 GD, 1 point

  4. Bermuda — 0-1-1, -5 GD, 1 point

  5. Cuba — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

Group B

  1. Costa Rica — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points

  2. Trinidad and Tobago — 1-1-0, +6 GD, 4 points

  3. Grenada — 0-1-1, -3 GD, 1 point

  4. Saint Kitts and Nevis — 0-0-1, -4 GD, 0 points

  5. Bahamas — 0-0-1, -6 GD, 0 points

Group C

  1. Curacao — 2-0-0, +5 GD, 6 points

  2. Haiti — 2-0-0, +3 GD, 6 points

  3. Saint Lucia — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

  4. Aruba — 0-0-2, -2 GD, 0 points

  5. Barbados — 0-0-1, -5 GD, 0 points

Group D

  1. Nicaragua — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points

  2. Panama — 2-0-0, +4 GD, 6 points

  3. Guyana — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

  4. Belize — 0-0-1, -4 GD, 0 points

  5. Montserrat — 0-0-2, -5 GD, 0 points

Group E

  1. Guatemala — 2-0-0, +9 GD, 6 points

  2. Jamaica — 2-0-0, +2 GD, 6 points

  3. Dominican Republic — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

  4. British Virgin Islands — 0-0-1, -3 GD, 0 points

  5. Dominica — 0-0-2, -7 GD, 0 points

Group F

  1. Suriname — 2-0-0, +7 GD, 6 points

  2. El Salvador — 1-1-0, +2 GD, 4 points

  3. Puerto Rico — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

  4. Anguilla — 0-0-1, -4 GD, 0 points

  5. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — 0-0-2, -5 GD, 0 points

North and Central America (CONCACAF) World Cup qualification schedule — Third round groups fixtures, results

Wednesday June 5
Antigua and Barbuda 1-1 Bermuda
Suriname 4-1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Curacao 4-1 Barbados
Trinidad and Tobago 2-2 Grenada
Guatemala 6-0 Dominica
Nicaragua 4-1 Montserrat

Thursday June 6
Jamaica 1-0 Dominican Republic
Haiti 2-1 Saint Lucia
Honduras 3-1 Cuba
Panama 2-0 Guyana
El Salvador 0-0 Puerto Rico
Costa Rica 4-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saturday June 8
British Virgin Islands 0-3 Guatemala
Anguilla 0-4 Suriname
Bahamas 1-7 Trinidad and Tobago
Belize 0-4 Nicaragua
Aruba 0-2 Curacao
Cayman Islands 1-0 Antigua and Barbuda

Sunday June 9
Dominica 2-3 Jamaica
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1-3 El Salvador
Barbados 1-3 Haiti
Grenada 0-3 Costa Rica
Bermuda 1-6 Honduras
Montserrat 1-3 Panama

Tuesday June 11
Saint Lucia vs Aruba — 3pm ET
Cuba vs Cayman Islands — 3:30pm ET
Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Bahamas — 4pm ET
Guyana vs Belize — 6pm ET
Puerto Rico vs Anguilla — 8pm ET
Dominican Republic vs British Virgin Islands — 8pm ET

Next matches: June 2025