North Carolina's Caleb Love announces he's entering transfer portal after Tar Heels miss NCAA Tournament

North Carolina men's basketball star Caleb Love is entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media on Monday. He is the sixth Tar Heels player to leave the program this offseason after the team missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

"My time at UNC has been rewarding and has inspired me to grow on and off the court. I'm extremely thankful to God for this journey," the junior said before thanking coaches Roy Williams and Hubert Davis and his teammates for his three seasons in Chapel Hill. "... I've taken some time with my family to re-evaluate what's best for me to continue to grow as a player and I've decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my journey."

Love averaged a team-high 16.7 points per game this season for UNC, who finished 20-13. The team, which was ranked No. 1 in the preseason, declined an invitation to the NIT after missing "The Big Dance."

with love, the journey continues…🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hnVddUAbo3 — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) March 27, 2023

Williams recruited Love out of Christian Brothers High School in St. Louis and coached him in his freshman year during the 2020-21 season. Love started 25 games at guard and averaged 10.5 points per game. The Tar Heels lost in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament and the much-heralded coach announced his retirement.

Davis took over as head coach the next year and rallied the Tar Heels all the way to the national championship game where they lost to the Kansas Jayhawks. In the season, Love started all but one game and averaged 15.9 points. He made his mark during the tournament with 30 points in the Sweet 16 against the UCLA Bruins and sealed a victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four to end coach Mike Krzyzewski's career.

