North Carolina vs. West Virginia preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch Duke's Mayo Bowl

The madness of college bowl season continues with a bowl that features one of the best post-win traditions in college football.

On Wednesday, the Duke's Mayo Bowl will kick off between the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4). The head coach of the winning team gets the honor of having a large tub of mayonnaise dumped on his head.

West Virginia is looking for its first bowl win since defeating Army in the Liberty Bowl after the abbreviated 2020 season. Most of the Mountaineers' starters will be playing in the game.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels will be without starting quarterback Drake Maye, who is a near-lock to be selected with a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and opted out of the bowl game. North Carolina is searching for its first bowl win since 2019, when it beat Temple in the Military Bowl.

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene (6) will look to lead the Mountaineers over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders: How Buffs head coach 'hit it off,' became friends with 99-year-old Colorado fan in 2023

North Carolina vs. West Virginia predictions:

Action Network: Lay the points for the Mountaineers

Mike McNamara writes, "WVU will badly want to end this season with one more victory, and in a world where many teams don't care all that much about bowl games, the Mountaineers are an outlier. Meanwhile, Mack Brown's team lost four of its final six games after starting 6-0 and had a bunch of key pieces opt out."

VSiN: West Virginia to win and cover

Tyler Shoemaker writes, "Situationally, this would be Mountaineers or nothing for me, based on the fact they’re likely extremely excited and motivated to be playing in a bowl game, while UNC had higher hopes this season than a matchup with a hotseat coach and a mayonnaise bath as a reward for winning."

Sporting News: Take West Virginia against the spread

This line moved two full points in WVU's direction on the news that Maye wouldn't be playing. His absence on offense and Gray's on defense will be felt by the Tar Heels. WVU's running game will be the difference in this game."

ESPN: North Carolina has a good chance for first bowl win since 2019

ESPN Analytics give the Tar Heels a 60.8% chance to win the Duke's Mayo Bowl, leaving West Virginia a 39.2% chance to win despite their position as betting favorites.

Orange Bowl: Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker won't play in New Year's Six Bowl

Duke's Mayo Bowl game odds, spread and lines

West Virginia is favored to defeat North Carolina, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Tuesday evening.

Spread: West Virginia (-6.5)

Moneyline: West Virginia (-250); North Carolina (+200)

Over/under: 55.5

How to watch Duke's Mayo Bowl: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch all college bowl game action with a Fubo subscription

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duke' Mayo Bowl: UNC vs. West Virginia predictions, odds, news