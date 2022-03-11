North Carolina vs Virginia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Game Preview, ACC Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: North Carolina (24-8), Virginia Tech (21-12)

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Hokies for the O rolling in the 87-80 win over Notre Dame.They were good on the free throw line, solid from the field, and they made up for the defensive lapses by not turning the ball over.

It wasn’t able to get by North Carolina in either meeting, but the defense is strong enough to keep this close – it’s better than it was against the Irish – and the offense hits the threes when it takes them.

They can’t hold up inside or on the boards against the Tar Heels, but they can keep on firing and get the shot. However …

Why North Carolina Will Win

Yeah, the rebounding is going to be a problem for Virginia Tech.

North Carolina leads the ACC on the boards, the defense has stepped it up as the season has gone on – it stopped Virginia cold – and it’s too consistent to stop on the inside.

The Hokies might be rolling a bit over the last few weeks, but the schedule hasn’t been anything great. If they’re not making the threes, there’s a problem. UNC is +21 in rebounding margin in the two games, and that’s about to continue.

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech: What’s Going To Happen

Virginia Tech is active, it’s going to be fearless from three, and it’s going to attack the glass with all five guys to try offsetting the Tar Heel size.

North Carolina is playing too well.

It took care of Virginia in the first five minutes, rolled through Duke, and it stepped up the passing and assists over the last part of the season.

The Hokies will be strong, but North Carolina won’t have too many empty trips.

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech: Prediction, Lines

North Carolina 72, Virginia Tech 63

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Must See Rating: 3.5

5: THE PLAYERS Championship

1: The hype over 17

