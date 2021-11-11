North Carolina vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

North Carolina vs Pitt How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 11

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: North Carolina (5-4), Pitt (7-2)

North Carolina vs Pitt Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

After dealing with Wake Forest, North Carolina is more than ready to get into a high-powered shootout with a whole lot of big plays, a whole lot of offense, and with a statement to be made as it tries to make a push in the ACC title chase.

The Tar Heels already beat Miami and Virginia, but it’s still a game back of both of them in the standings and two back of Pitt. Unfortunately, the win over the Demon Deacons last week didn’t count as an ACC game – don’t ask.

Forget about defense in this. North Carolina has the offensive balance, the NFL quarterback in Sam Howell, and the explosion to hang step-for-step with the Pitt passing game.

How did Miami get by the Panthers two weeks ago? QB Tyler Van Dyke went off.

Clemson DJ Uiagalelei has struggled, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker didn’t play the whole game, and that’s been about it for the strong passers, at least anyone near Howell’s level.

The North Carolina O has hit well over 500 yards for the second game in a row and four fourth time all year, and …

Why Pitt Will Win

Pitt’s pass rush is about to eat.

The North Carolina offense might be fantastic, and Howell is a big play baller who can drive the throws down the field and keep the team in the game no matter what, but he’s about to get bounced around all night.

Story continues

The Tar Heel offensive line can run block, but it’s giving up sacks in bunches. Pitt is among the best defenses in the nation at generating pressure, and that might be just enough to hold serve.

Kenny Pickett continues to be phenomenal with 29 touchdown passes, two or more in eery game, over nine yards per throw, and with over 1,200 yards over the last three games.

The North Carolina defense has allowed over 1,500 yards of total offense in the last three games, so …

What’s Going To Happen

Most of the NFL world will be focusing on Baltimore and Miami, but the NFL scouting types will be locked in this with a whole lot of talent on both sides and two franchise quarterbacks.

And they won’t disappoint.

This might not be the 114-110 game everyone is hoping it could be with Pitt coming in with the No. 1 scoring offense in America and North Carolina just giving up 58 yards, but this should be a whole lot of fun.

Pitt’s defense will come up with the sacks and big plays that North Carolina’s won’t over the last ten minutes.

North Carolina vs Pitt Prediction, Lines

Pitt 40, North Carolina 31

Line: Pitt -6.5, o/u: 73

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

