North Carolina vs. NC State: Predictions, odds, and how to watch ACC championship game

It's championship Saturday for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament. Four days of action has whittled the 15-team field down to two contenders: No. 4 North Carolina (27-6) and NC State (21-14).

North Carolina won the last six games of the regular season to secure the ACC regular season championship and the top seed in the conference tournament. The Tar Heels have kept the winning streak going with a 92-67 win over Florida State in the quarterfinals and a 72-65 win over Pitt in the semifinals yesterday. RJ Davis had a game-high 25 points for the Tar Heels against Pitt to secure their spot in tonight's tournament championship.

NC State's road to the conference finals has been harder. The Wolfpack entered the tournament as the 10th seed and started play on Tuesday with a 94-85 win over Louisville. An 83-65 win over Syracuse in the second round set up a matchup with No. 11 Duke in the quarterfinals. The Blue Devils had a two-round bye but the Wolfpack got the upset with a 74-69 win. NC State pulled away in overtime to beat Virginia 73-65 in the semifinals yesterday and complete an improbable run to the ACC championship game today. It's been a team effort with a different top scorer for NC State in each victory.

The two schools are just 25 miles away from each other and have a long, storied rivalry in multiple sports. This year, North Carolina swept the two regular season matchups, winning 67-54 on the road and 79-70 at home.

The Fayetteville Observer: UNC 82, NC State 69

Rodd Baxley writes: "It’s been an incredible, improbable run for the Wolfpack, which will hang around to make it interesting. But the Tar Heels’ tempo will help UNC pull away late. RJ Davis will be the ACC Tournament MVP."

Action Network: NC State +8.5

Mike McNamara says: "It's not hyperbolic to say that North Carolina State is playing its best basketball of the season right now... I anticipate another tight game that comes right down to the final minutes. Momentum is contagious, and right now, it's firmly with the team in red and black. If Carolina comes out and lights it up, I'll gladly tip my cap, but right now, I'm not messing with Uncle Mo. Give me the Pack and the points in what should be a really fun title game in Capital One Arena."

Winners and Whiners: North Carolina covers

Chris King writes: "NC State lacks the size to bang down low with Ingram and Bacot, which will only amplify the rebounding advantage the Tar Heels own. The best player on the floor and in the conference wears Tar Heel Blue and that’s Davis. NC State is fortunate to even be here: the carriage turns into a pumpkin as the clock strikes midnight for them. North Carolina wins the conference tournament by prevailing here."

ACC men's basketball championship: North Carolina vs. NC State odds

The Tar Heels are heavily favored to win the ACC title over the Wolfpack, according to BetMGM odds.

Spread: North Carolina (-10.5)

Moneyline: North Carolina (-650), Pitt (+450)

Over/under: 144.5

How to watch North Carolina vs. NC State

Game day: Saturday, March 16, 2024

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Washington, D.C.

Arena: Captial One Arena

Live stream: Watch on Fubo; ESPN+

