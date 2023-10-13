North Carolina vs. Miami: How to watch, with injuries and odds

No. 12 North Carolina faces off against No. 25 Miami in Week 7, as the Tar Heels battle for a chance to keep their name in the College Football Playoff conversation. Mack Brown's Tar Heels are undefeated at 5-0, marking their best start since 1997.

Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has led the offense and has completed 72.1% of his passes for 1,629 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Miami suffered a heartbreaking 23-20 loss at home to Georgia Tech in their Week 6 game. The Hurricanes were leading 20-17 with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter and chose to run the ball. However, the play resulted in a fumble that the Yellow Jackets recovered, ultimately leading to Miami's defeat.

The ACC supervisor of officials reviewed the play and agreed with the officials' fumble call.

Drake Maye and the 5-0 North Carolina Tar Heels are favorites to hand the 4-1 Miami Hurricanes the second loss of the season.

How to watch No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 25 Miami, TV and streaming:

The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) kick-off against the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m., ET on ABC.

You can also watch via Fubo.

Notable football players and injury news:

Tar Heels' PK Ryam Coe (Lower Body) questionable for Week 7

Hurricanes' DL Akheem Mesidor (Lower Body) questionable for Week 7

Hurricanes' TE Elijah Arroyo (Knee) questionable for Week 7

Hurricanes' WR Jacolby George (Undisclosed) questionable for Week 7

NCAA Odds Week 7: No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 25 Miami Lines, betting trends:

The Tar Heels are favorites to defeat the Hurricanes, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread: Tar Heels (-1.5)

Moneyline: Tar Heels (-180) / Hurricanes (+150)

Total: 57.5 points

