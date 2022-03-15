North Carolina vs Marquette Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

North Carolina vs Marquette: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.

North Carolina vs Marquette Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 17

Game Time: 4:30 pm

Venue: Dickes Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: TBS

Records: North Carolina (8 seed, 24-9)

Marquette (9 seed, 19-12)

Region: East

Why Marquette Will Win

The Golden Eagles have the ability to get hot from three and keep the pressure on.

They fell off big-time in February, but there was a stretch over the second half of January when it was the hottest-shooting team in college basketball. It hit three after three after three in the seven-game winning streak.

11-1 when it makes ten or more threes, Marquette has to keep firing away. A mediocre Pitt team was able to beat the Tar Heels with ten threes, Syracuse and Louisville took them to overtime by hitting everything from the outside, and Virginia Tech knocked them out of the ACC Tournament partly because it hit 45% from the outside.

This is a decent team at moving the ball around, it won’t have anything to worry about against a North Carolina defense that doesn’t take the ball away, and …

Why North Carolina Will Win

Rebounds. North Carolina will get lots and lots and lots of rebounds.

Marquette’s issues from February on came partly because it wasn’t quite as hot from the outside, and partly because it didn’t come up with rebounds when it started to miss.

Not only are the Golden Eagles relatively young – they’re dominated by underclassmen – but they’re not that big. They’re aggressive on the ball and generate steals, and they manage to come up with plenty of blocks, but they get rebounds on hustle over bulk.

North Carolina is a machine on the boards, leading the ACC in rebounding margin – there won’t be any Marquette second chances.

North Carolina vs Marquette: What’s Going To Happen

Don’t get caught up in the blowout loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament. This might be a badly underseeded North Carolina team if it plays up to its capabilities.

It’s not going to give up enough threes, and again, it’s not going to allow enough rebound, for Marquette to make a push when needed.

Worst of all for the Golden Eagles – who foul way too much – the Tar Heels are going to be killers on the free throw line. They hit 77% of their attempts, and no one in the ACC took or made more.

North Carolina vs Marquette: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines

North Carolina 82, Marquette 74

Line: North Carolina -3, o/u: 149.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

North Carolina vs Marquette Must See Rating: 3.5

