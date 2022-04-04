North Carolina vs. Kansas basketball: Stream, lineups and broadcast info for national championship

The day is here.

On Monday night, college basketball will crown a national champion as the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks do battle in New Orleans to wrap up the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

While Kansas is coming off a big win over Villanova in which they led the entire way, UNC is coming off an emotional win over rival Duke in the Final Four. But now, both teams have the chance to end their season with a title and it should be an awesome atmosphere inside the dome on Monday night.

For the Tar Heels, they are here in Hubert Davis’ first season as head coach and just two months ago they were considered a bubble team for the tournament. But since then, they turned things around and have gone on a hot streak including beating Baylor, UCLA, and now Duke twice.

Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s national championship game between UNC and Kansas.

How to watch

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, April 4

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lineups

Kansas Jayhawks

2 Christian Braun. (Jr., 6-7, 218)

3 Dajuan Harris Jr. (So., 6-1, 170)

10 Jalen Wilson (So., 6-8, 225)

30 Ochai Agbaji (Sr., 6-5, 215)

33 David McCormack (Sr., 6-10, 250)

North Carolina Tar Heels

G Leaky Black (Sr., 6-8, 200)

G Caleb Love (So., 6-4, 195)

G R.J. Davis (So., 6-0, 175)

F Armando Bacot (Jr., 6-10, 240)

F Brady Manek (Gr. 6-9, 230)

