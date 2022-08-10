North Carolina vs Florida A&M Prediction, Game Preview How To Watch Lines Week 0

North Carolina vs Florida A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27

North Carolina vs Florida A&M How To Watch

Date: Saturday, August 27

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: North Carolina (0-0), Florida A&M (0-0)

North Carolina vs Florida A&M Game Preview

Why Florida A&M Will Win

The Rattlers should have enough of an offense to make some noise with the downfield passing game about to take its shots.

QB Rasean McKay wasn’t always accurate, but he didn’t turn the ball over and pushed the ball down the field. Top target Xavier Smith is back along with most of the receiving corps, and now they get to crank it all up against a Tar Heel defense that was awful last season.

It gave up a ton of big plays partly because of a defensive front that struggled to get into the backfield, but …

Why North Carolina Will Win

The team might have fixed the glitch in the offseason with help from the transfer portal at defensive end, to go along with the veterans already in place.

The defense only has to hold serve at this – if the Florida A&M offense goes off. The Rattler defense – as strong as it was last year – isn’t going to slow down the Tar Heel attack that should be balanced as it matches the other side shot for downfield shot.

The offensive front should take over as the game goes on as the Heels own the ground attack … eventually.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida A&M will be good again, and it’s going to be plucky, but North Carolina is looking to start strong after a rough end to 2021.

Here comes the overall offensive explosion on the ground and through the air, and this should be the breakthrough game for a defensive front with a whole lot to prove.

North Carolina vs Florida A&M Prediction, Line

North Carolina 41, Florida A&M 13

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBD



Story originally appeared on College Football News