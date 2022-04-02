North Carolina vs. Duke basketball: Stream, lineups and broadcast info for Final Four

It’s finally here.

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils are set to meet in Saturday’s Final Four in New Orleans for a trip to the national championship on Monday. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs in the NCAA Tournament and they split both of their meetings earlier this year.

After Duke beat UNC by 20 in February, Hubert Davis and his team got some revenge with a 13-point win over Duke in Coach K’s final home game in March.

But both teams have improved since that game and both are playing their best basketball of the season, setting up this big showdown.

The winner moves one step closer to the national title and will take on the winner of Villanova and Kansas. It’s going to be an electric atmosphere in New Orleans and let’s hope the Tar Heels come out on top.

Here’s what you need to know about UNC’s matchup with the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four.

How to watch

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, April 2

Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lineups

Duke Blue Devils

F Wendell Moore Jr. (Jr., 6-5, 213)

G Jeremy Roach (So., 6-2, 172)

F Paolo Banchero (Fr., 6-10, 250)

C Mark Williams (So., 7-1, 242)

F A.J. Griffin (Fr., 6-6, 222)

North Carolina Tar Heels

G Leaky Black (Sr., 6-8, 200)

G Caleb Love (So., 6-4, 195)

G R.J. Davis (So., 6-0, 175)

F Armando Bacot (Jr., 6-10, 240)

F Brady Manek (Gr. 6-9, 230)

1

1