North Carolina a Top-3 team in CBS Sports’ re-seeding of NCAA Tournament

Can you believe that the first weekend of March Madness has already come and gone?

While the Rounds of 64 and 32 saw a few upsets (Oakland over Kentucky, Grand Canyon over Saint Mary’s, NC State over Texas Tech), a lot of the favorites in this year’s NCAA Tournament have performed fairly well.

One of those favorites who’s been playing excellent basketball is North Carolina, which has cruised past Wagner and Michigan State in its first two games. UNC’s had a couple tense moments, but able to pull away thanks to the veteran leadership of RJ Davis and Armando Bacot.

As we head into the Sweet 16, the Tar Heels are ranked third in CBS Sports’ re-seeding of NCAA Tournament teams.

“The Tar Heels had one of the toughest second-round draws of any top seed, having to face a Michigan State team that returned much of the core from last year’s Sweet 16 run and started the season in the top five of the AP Top 25 poll,” CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson wrote. “North Carolina not only passed the test, but did so with flying colors, overcoming an early deficit to pull away and defeat the Spartans by double-digits. When this team has not only ACC Player of the Year R.J. Davis running hot, but the complimentary pieces like Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan, the Tar Heels are capable of beating anyone in the country.”

UNC has looked every part of a National Championship contender in the last month, winning all but the ACC Tournament Championship since Feb. 17. Jae’Lyn Withers delivered a double-double in the win over Wagner, while four of five starters scored in double-digits against Michigan State.

Alabama, who the Tar Heels will face on Thursday at 9:39 p.m. ET, was seeded 15th.

