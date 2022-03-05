North Carolina Tar Heels at Duke Blue Devils: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will be patrolling the sidelines for the final time at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday as the second-ranked Blue Devils take on their in-state rival North Carolina.

Duke (26-4, 16-3 ACC) has already wrapped up the outright ACC title, will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament next week and comes into the game having won seven straight.

More than 200 former players who suited up for Krzyzewski, who has a 50-46 record against UNC, have been invited back to celebrate his career.

Duke has a 572-75 record all-time at Cameron under Coach K.

North Carolina's first-year head coach Hubert Davis has the Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5 ACC) needing a win to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They were blown out 87-67 in the team's first matchup a month ago. The Tar Heels have won four in a row since a road loss to Virginia Tech on Feb. 19.

Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots against North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's game:

What time does UNC at Duke start?

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

What TV channel is UNC at Duke on?

The game will be shown nationally on ESPN with commentators Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst). Holly Rowe will report from the sidelines.

How can I watch UNC at Duke online via live stream?

The game can be streamed live online with ESPN app and fuboTV.

What are the odds for UNC at Duke?

The Blue Devils are 12.5-point favorites, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UNC at Duke live stream: Time, TV info, how to watch, odds