North Carolina Tar Heels 2024 NFL draft Tracker

The 2023 football regular season didn’t end how the North Carolina Tar Heels wanted it to. After a 6-0 start, they fizzled at the end with losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech. They closed the season with road losses to Clemson and NC State to end the year.

Now, the Tar Heels enter what is expected to be a very busy offseason for them in the portal and the draft.

As it happens every year in college football, North Carolina will face their fair share of turnover with players heading to the transfer portal and to the NFL draft.

Here at the Tar Heels Wire, we’ll keep you up to date on all of the draft declarations.

DECLARED: WR Tez Walker

Tez Walker has accepted his invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and is off to the NFL.

DECLARED: QB Drake Maye

As expected, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and will not play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

DECLARED: LB Cedric Gray

The heart and soul of UNC’s defense, Cedric Gray is off the NFL after two-straight big seasons in Chapel Hill.

Within you lies the power to create and manifest the life of your dreams.🙏🏽 #33out pic.twitter.com/totbwaFXpV — Cedric Gray (@cedthr33) December 11, 2023

DECLARED: DL Myles Murphy

Defensive lineman Myles Murphy announced he is heading to the NFL but will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire