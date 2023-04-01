North Carolina Tar Heel Cayden Baker is set to retire for medical reasons

North Carolina offensive lineman Cayden Baker will be hanging up the cleats as he is set to retire due to medical reasons, according to Inside Carolina.

Baker enrolled in 2020, appearing in 22 games for the football program. Despite only playing 76 offensive line snaps during his tenure, Baker was posed to see a significant uptick in snaps on the field as he started to gain more traction on the football team.

The loss is a big blow for UNC with a recent shift of North Carolina offensive linemen going NFL bound the last few seasons, such as Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, and future draftee Asim Richards.

North Carolina will continue their focus on protecting Drake Maye, utilizing William Barnes, Spencer Rolland, Diego Pounds, Willie Lampkin, Ed Montilus, and Treyvon Green.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire