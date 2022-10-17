North Carolina takes top spot in AP Top 25 preseason poll

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will open up the 2022-23 college basketball season as the number-one team in the nation.

The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 for the upcoming season on Monday, just three weeks before play begins, and the Tar Heels took the top spot beating out Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, and Baylor.

UNC returns four of five starters from a team that made it to the national championship game a year ago before falling to Kansas. They have been the favorites in almost every preseason power ranking or prediction going into next season.

This is the 10th time the Tar Heels have been the preseason No. 1 team, breaking a tie with rival Duke for the top spot.

Here is the full preseason poll to begin the 2022-23 season:

North Carolina Gonzaga Houston Kentucky Baylor Kansas Duke UCLA Creighton Arkansas Tennessee Texas Indiana TCU Auburn Villanova Arizona Virginia San Diego State Alabama Oregon Michigan Illinois Dayton Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire