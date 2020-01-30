North Carolina A&T to face competitive 2020 schedule

(Stats Perform) - North Carolina A&T will get a measuring stick early in the 2020 season, and it's not necessarily against FBS opponent Liberty.

The Aggies, winners of three straight MEAC, Celebration Bowl and HBCU national titles, will travel to North Dakota State for a first-ever meeting inside the Fargodome on Sept. 19. The highlight game is against a Bison squad that has captured three straight FCS championships.

"If you're going to say you're one of the best FCS programs in the country, you have to continually go out and prove it," coach Sam Washington said.

N.C. A&T announced an 11-game schedule on Wednesday, including five at BB&T Stadium in Greensboro. In addition to North Dakota State, the Aggies will challenge themselves out of conference against Liberty (Sept. 12). The key home games in the MEAC are against Florida A&M (Oct. 17) and South Carolina State (Oct. 31).

The Aggies finished 9-3 with a No. 20 ranking in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 last season.

2020 North Carolina A&T Schedule

Sept. 5, Shaw

Sept. 12, at Liberty

Sept. 19, at North Dakota State

Sept. 26, at Delaware State*

Oct. 3, Norfolk State*

Oct. 17, Florida A&M*

Oct. 24, at Howard*

Oct. 31, South Carolina State*

Nov. 7, Morgan State*

Nov. 14, at Bethune-Cookman*

Nov. 21, at North Carolina Central*

*- MEAC game