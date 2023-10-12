North Carolina A&T at Delaware in CAA football Saturday: How to follow

Delaware’s longest football homestand in 39 years has a chance to end perfectly Saturday.

The Blue Hens host North Carolina A&T at 3 p.m. at Delaware Stadium on homecoming day.

It’s Delaware’s fourth straight home game over five weeks and the previous three have featured wins over Saint Francis 42-14, New Hampshire 29-25 and Duquesne 43-17.

There’s a good chance the Hens (4-1 overall, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association) could keep that winning streak alive against North Carolina A&T. Delaware is ranked No. 8 nationally in FCS.

The Aggies are first-year CAA members who are 1-4 overall with league losses against Elon and Villanova.

TOUGH COMPANY: North Carolina A&T struggling in debut CAA season

Delaware has a history of not being a very welcoming host to CAA newcomers.

The Hens pounded new league foes Hampton 35-3 and Monmouth 49-17 last year at home.

Receiving similar Delaware Stadium initiations were CAA first-year teams Old Dominion 27-17 in 2011, Albany 33-30 in 2013 and Elon 34-24 in 2014.

How to follow

Delaware Online will have live coverage from the game, with frequent updates including photos and video, beginning an hour before kickoff through to its conclusion with postgame reaction.

How to watch

There are still tickets available on bluehens.com though a large homecoming crowd is expected.

This game is also airing on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Flosports.com will also be streaming the game for a fee.

TOP 10: Where does Delaware Stadium rank among best FCS venues

How to listen

WDSD (94.7) is airing the game with Scott Klatzin calling the action, Bill Harman giving insight and analysis and Nick Alessandrini reporting from the sidelines. The broadcast begins an hour before kickoff at 2 p.m.

Student radio station WVUD (91.3) is also airing the game with Konner Metz and Ethan Fager behind the microphones.

Why is this an important game for Delaware?

The Blue Hens face a team that appears overmatched and can build momentum toward a couple likely more demanding road games at Hampton and Towson the next two weeks.

What’s an interesting fact?

North Carolina A&T is 120th nationally among the 122 teams in FCS averaging just 211.2 offensive yards per game.The Aggies are also last in the nation averaging 58.2 passing yards per game.

Who is a player to watch for Duquesne?

Kick-off returnman Taymon Cooke has run back two for touchdowns this season, covering 80 and 94 yards.His 350 kick return yards ran fourth nationally in FCS.

Last year, Cooke had a 95-yard kickoff return for a TD and has a 27.9-yard career average.

Cooke is a 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver who first committed to West Virginia but played for Marshall as a freshman before transferring to A&T.

Who is a player to watch for Delaware?

Quarterback Ryan O’Connor has had three straight solid starts at home while cementing his spot as Delaware’s starter.

His 28 completions on 40 passes for 347 yards with four TDs were all career highs last week against Duquesne. Several of his biggest plays against the Dukes came on run-pass options and with defensive players bearing down on him.

That followed his 24-for-37 showing for 336 yards and three TDs against New Hampshire Sept. 23.

O’Connor’s 152.1 efficiency rating is third in the CAA.

What does North Carolina A&T coach Vincent Brown say?

“Schematically, they know how to put players in the right position [on defense]. They play that three-safety look where a lot of people struggle to block that little robber [hybrid safety/linebacker]. They've been in their system for a while. They play hard, they know how to set their edges. They don't give up explosive pass plays. When you combine what they do, offensively, defensively and in the kicking game, that is what complimentary football looks like.”

What does UD coach Ryan Carty say?

“On the defensive side of the ball, they're a little young in some places. They run around and play their butts off. I think they’re a bend-but-don't-break defense and they kind of keep everything inside and in front. It'll be tough for us to move the ball down the field with explosive plays so we have to make sure that we're really fundamentally sound, we hold on to the football well, we finish our blocks on the perimeter and up front, and we're OK taking those long drives.”

Have an idea for a compelling local sports story or is there an issue that needs public scrutiny? Contact Kevin Tresolini at ktresolini@delawareonline.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini. Support local journalism by subscribing to delawareonline.com and our DE Game Day newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How to follow North Carolina A&T at Delaware Blue Hens in CAA football