North Carolina still lands in top 10 of AP Top 25 poll

After a 1-1 week that saw a loss to Syracuse on the road and a win at home against Virginia Tech, the North Carolina Tar Heels fell in the updated Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The good news? Despite the fall, they are still ranked inside the Top 10 for the week.

North Carolina checks in at No. 10, down three spots from No. 7 just a week ago. Going into Saturday’s game, UNC had been losers of three of their last five before they bounced back to beat the Hokies.

As for the ACC, Duke is now the highest-ranked team in the poll checking in at No. 8. Virginia fell out of the rankings and is receiving votes as is Clemson.

The Tar Heels will get a week off before they head to Charlottesville for a big showdown with Virginia on Saturday. North Carolina currently holds a half game lead in the conference going into this week.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire