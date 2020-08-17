North Carolina 'still expecting to play' fall sports after school moves fall classes online

The North Carolina athletic department said it’s still planning on playing football and other fall sports in 2020 after the school moved all classes online because of coronavirus outbreaks across campus.

The school said Monday that it made the decision to stop all undergraduate in-person instruction because 177 students were in isolation and nearly 350 were in quarantine. Last week was the first week of classes at North Carolina.

“Our student-athletes will continue to attend online classes, and may choose to remain in their current on and off-campus residences,” a statement from North Carolina’s athletic department said. “Workouts and practices will continue under the standards set by our university, health officials and department.

“We are still expecting to play this fall and we will continue to evaluate the situation in coordination with the university, the ACC, state and local officials and health officials. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and community remains our priority.”

The ACC is one of three Power Five conferences trying to play fall sports in 2020. The SEC and Big 12 are the other two, while the American, Conference USA and Sun Belt are also attempting to play fall sports this year.

North Carolina is the first school in those conferences to move to an online teaching format for most classes because of coronavirus outbreaks. It likely won’t be the last either. Don’t be surprised if you see other schools making similar decisions before Labor Day weekend.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC have said they postponed the start of their football seasons to later in September so they could monitor how coronavirus trends are at member schools.

Will North Carolina play football in the fall? (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

‘The current data presents an untenable situation’

The school said students will have the opportunity to cancel all housing requests without penalty as it attempts to lessen the number of students living in on-campus housing. Students who don’t have other housing options can stay on campus.

“We understand that these trends aren’t just affecting our campus: They have escalated the concerns of our neighbors, co-workers and friends in and around the Chapel Hill and Carrboro communities,” the school said in a message to all faculty and students. “The health and well-being of the good people of our greater Carolina community are just as important to us as that of our students, faculty and staff. As much as we believe we have worked diligently to help create a healthy and safe campus living and learning environment, we believe the current data presents an untenable situation. As we have always said, the health and safety of our campus community are paramount, and we will continue to modify and adapt our plan when necessary.”

Positivity rate jumped 11 percent

The school said it had a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 2.8 percent before Aug. 10. The week of Aug. 10-16 that rate skyrocketed to 13.6 percent at its campus health locations. It said that “so far we have been fortunate that most students who have tested positive have demonstrated mild symptoms.”

Before moving everything online, UNC said it had just 30 percent of its classes set to be taught in-person in the fall semester and that its residency halls were at a 60 percent occupancy rate.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

