North Carolina stays at No. 3 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The North Carolina Tar Heels are on a roll, winning 10 straight games and passing two more tests last week. The Tar Heels beat a good Wake Forest team at home and then hit the road to hold off a Florida State team that was off to a good start this season.
The two wins moved UNC to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in ACC play, their best start in conference play since 2001. As they remained perfect in ACC play, they also held their spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll for the week.
UNC checked in at No. 3 again, behind only No. 1 UConn and No. 2 Purdue in the poll. Houston checked in at No. 4 and Tennessee rounded out the top 5 in the poll.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
18-2
766 (23)
–
2
Purdue
19-2
746 (8)
–
3
17-3
710
–
4
Houston
18-2
680
–
5
15-4
658
–
6
16-4
593
+4
6
15-4
512
+5
8
Kentucky
15-4
510
-2
9
Kansas
16-4
503
-1
10
Marquette
15-5
454
+5
11
Iowa State
16-4
408
+7
12
Arizona
15-5
405
-3
13
Creighton
16-5
367
+3
14
Illinois
15-5
359
-3
15
Texas Tech
16-3
340
+6
16
16-4
331
-10
17
Utah State
18-2
258
+3
18
Baylor
14-5
188
-4
19
Dayton
16-3
166
-2
20
New Mexico
18-3
162
+5
21
BYU
15-5
153
-2
22
14-6
147
+4
23
Florida Atlantic
17-4
122
+1
24
15-5
106
-11
25
TCU
15-5
99
+5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Memphis; No. 23 Colorado State;
Others Receiving Votes
San Diego State 67; Ole Miss 57; South Carolina 46; Gonzaga 38; Memphis 26; Northwestern 23; Colorado State 14; Indiana State 13; Texas 11; Grand Canyon 9; Saint Mary’s 5; Virginia 4; McNeese State 4; App State 4; Seton Hall 2; Cornell 2; Princeton 1;