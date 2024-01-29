Advertisement

North Carolina stays at No. 3 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Zack Pearson
·2 min read

The North Carolina Tar Heels are on a roll, winning 10 straight games and passing two more tests last week. The Tar Heels beat a good Wake Forest team at home and then hit the road to hold off a Florida State team that was off to a good start this season.

The two wins moved UNC to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in ACC play, their best start in conference play since 2001. As they remained perfect in ACC play, they also held their spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll for the week.

UNC checked in at No. 3 again, behind only No. 1 UConn and No. 2 Purdue in the poll. Houston checked in at No. 4 and Tennessee rounded out the top 5 in the poll.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

18-2

766 (23)

2

Purdue

19-2

746 (8)

3

North Carolina

17-3

710

4

Houston

18-2

680

5

Tennessee

15-4

658

6

Wisconsin

16-4

593

+4

6

Duke

15-4

512

+5

8

Kentucky

15-4

510

-2

9

Kansas

16-4

503

-1

10

Marquette

15-5

454

+5

11

Iowa State

16-4

408

+7

12

Arizona

15-5

405

-3

13

Creighton

16-5

367

+3

14

Illinois

15-5

359

-3

15

Texas Tech

16-3

340

+6

16

Auburn

16-4

331

-10

17

Utah State

18-2

258

+3

18

Baylor

14-5

188

-4

19

Dayton

16-3

166

-2

20

New Mexico

18-3

162

+5

21

BYU

15-5

153

-2

22

Alabama

14-6

147

+4

23

Florida Atlantic

17-4

122

+1

24

Oklahoma

15-5

106

-11

25

TCU

15-5

99

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Memphis; No. 23 Colorado State;

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 67; Ole Miss 57; South Carolina 46; Gonzaga 38; Memphis 26; Northwestern 23; Colorado State 14; Indiana State 13; Texas 11; Grand Canyon 9; Saint Mary’s 5; Virginia 4; McNeese State 4; App State 4; Seton Hall 2; Cornell 2; Princeton 1;

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire