North Carolina stays at No. 3 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels are on a roll, winning 10 straight games and passing two more tests last week. The Tar Heels beat a good Wake Forest team at home and then hit the road to hold off a Florida State team that was off to a good start this season.

The two wins moved UNC to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in ACC play, their best start in conference play since 2001. As they remained perfect in ACC play, they also held their spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll for the week.

UNC checked in at No. 3 again, behind only No. 1 UConn and No. 2 Purdue in the poll. Houston checked in at No. 4 and Tennessee rounded out the top 5 in the poll.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 18-2 766 (23) – 2 Purdue 19-2 746 (8) – 3 North Carolina 17-3 710 – 4 Houston 18-2 680 – 5 Tennessee 15-4 658 – 6 Wisconsin 16-4 593 +4 6 Duke 15-4 512 +5 8 Kentucky 15-4 510 -2 9 Kansas 16-4 503 -1 10 Marquette 15-5 454 +5 11 Iowa State 16-4 408 +7 12 Arizona 15-5 405 -3 13 Creighton 16-5 367 +3 14 Illinois 15-5 359 -3 15 Texas Tech 16-3 340 +6 16 Auburn 16-4 331 -10 17 Utah State 18-2 258 +3 18 Baylor 14-5 188 -4 19 Dayton 16-3 166 -2 20 New Mexico 18-3 162 +5 21 BYU 15-5 153 -2 22 Alabama 14-6 147 +4 23 Florida Atlantic 17-4 122 +1 24 Oklahoma 15-5 106 -11 25 TCU 15-5 99 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Memphis; No. 23 Colorado State;

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 67; Ole Miss 57; South Carolina 46; Gonzaga 38; Memphis 26; Northwestern 23; Colorado State 14; Indiana State 13; Texas 11; Grand Canyon 9; Saint Mary’s 5; Virginia 4; McNeese State 4; App State 4; Seton Hall 2; Cornell 2; Princeton 1;

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire