North Carolina State QB Devin Leary (shoulder) out vs. Syracuse

Sources: NC State QB Devin Leary (shoulder) out vs. Syracuse. Leary injured his shoulder against Florida State last week. https://t.co/PTx22li9GX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 15, 2022

North Carolina State will be without their starting quarterback this weekend.

Devin Leary will miss Saturday’s game against Syracuse with a shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Leary suffered the injury during last week’s game against Florida State, and his timetable for return could be anywhere from a week to six weeks, per Thamel.

This year’s ACC preseason player of the year, Leary is also one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class.

