Can North Carolina State keep its 9-game win streak alive against Purdue?

The 11th-seeded North Carolina State basketball team has seemed to find nine lives during the postseason and its next task will be to capture its 10th-straight win.

Since the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament began in early March, the Wolfpack overturned a middle-of-the-road performance in the conference where they went 9-11 and rattled off five wins at the tournament to secure their only hope.

Even with the automatic bid from the conference championship win over North Carolina, N.C. State wasn't seen as a favorite in the NCAA Tournament. But the Wolfpack knew where they stood.

“I feel like it wasn’t even a huge switch. We had known our whole season that we could be a good team," forward Ben Middlebrooks said. "If anything, it was the focus and the belief that we had in each other and in the team that put us over the edge. We knew we had talent, skill, if we just fixed some small things, and played together, we could make a run like this. That was our mindset and that was what got us this far.”

The four-straight wins in the NCAA Tournament, including a 76-64 win against blueblood Duke in the Elite Eight secured N.C. State its first Final Four since 1983.

“We're probably a little different than everybody else that's here in the Final Four,” head coach Kevin Keatts said. “We talked about coming here and having a lot of fun, then obviously getting down to business when we have to. But I love the way our team's playing. I don't know that anybody has ever had nine elimination games to make it to the Final Four.”

The road to capturing the 10th-straight win will get even harder. With Purdue up next, N.C. State will face center Zach Edey, who stands at 7’4”, is a space eater and will demand a lot of defensive attention. N.C. State has faced tough matchups in the tournament with Duke’s Kyle Filipowski in the Elite Eight. But Edey is different.

Edey possesses star power and rightfully so. Across Purdue’s four NCAA tournament games, he is averaging 30 points per game with 65 total rebounds in those games. He ranks third in points (2,459) and rebounds (1,299) in Big Ten history and needs only six rebounds to move into second place all-time.

“If you ask me who keeps you up at night right now, it's Zach Edey,” Keatts said. “He's playing at a high level. He can score the ball. We got to get him out of that lane. He lives in that lane. He's really talented. The way he's become a lot better is he passes the ball a lot.”

The Wolfpack will counter with center DJ Burns, Jr., who has come alive in big moments this season, especially in March in both the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. In the NCAA Tournament alone, Burns is averaging 28.5 points through four games.

There’s also depth that has taken the Wolfpack this far, including guard DJ Horne, who has 16.5 points per game and 2.5 three-pointers made per game. Forward Mohamed Diarra has been peaking at the right times and is averaging 10.5 rebounds in the last 17 games.

“With the type of game we play and the players that we have, we have so many different options and so many different guys that can do different things. That makes us a matchup nightmare for whoever we’re playing against,” Middlebrooks said.

For all that has happened to the Wolfpack, they don't consider themselves a Cinderella team.

"You don't win five games in five days and beat the teams that you beat, then get an 11 seed. Which is fine. We're happy to be here. But I don't think that we're a Cinderella," Keatts said. "I think if you ask anyone that we played, they would probably say the same thing."

"If that's what it takes, we'll be okay. I will say this to you. Round of 16 we were possibly ranked the 16th team. Round of Elite Eight, we're the eight team. Final Four we're the four team," Keatts added. "It's kind of worked out for us. We'll take whatever name that we get. We believe. Obviously we came here to have the opportunity to cut the nets down not as a Cinderella. We'll take whatever they give us."

The Wolfpack (26-14) look to keep the tradition rolling against No. 1 seeded Purdue (33-4) on Saturday (3:09 p.m. PT, TBS) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Can NC State keep its 9-game win streak alive vs. Purdue?