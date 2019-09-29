NC State coach Kevin Patrick hit hard, sent to turf trying to celebrate with own player

Wolfpack coach Kevin Patrick tried celebrating with one of his defensive lineman after a stop on Saturday night. Things didn't go as planned. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

North Carolina State defensive line coach Kevin Patrick was excited on Saturday night.

A little too excited.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Wolfpack came up with a critical stop early in the second quarter on Saturday in their matchup against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium, forcing a fourth down. As defensive lineman Larrell Murchison came running back to the sidelines celebrating, Patrick tried to jump up and celebrate with him.

That, though, didn’t go as planned.

While Murchison landed on his feet after the classic celebration, completely unfazed, Patrick did not. The third-year coach was sent tumbling to the ground hard.

NC State D-Line coach Kevin Patrick got laid out by his own player while celebrating lol pic.twitter.com/9Qo9NtCgdg — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 29, 2019

Thankfully, Patrick was completely fine — perhaps thanks to the “chest compressions” one of Murchison’s teammates quickly administered. He likely just misjudged how much strength his 6-foot-3, 291-pound lineman would put behind their shoulder bump. After the stop his defense pulled off, he’s probably not too upset about the incident either.

Hey, you can’t hate on his enthusiasm.

More from Yahoo Sports: