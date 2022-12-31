North Carolina State announcer Gary Hahn suspended after ‘illegal aliens’ comment during bowl broadcast

North Carolina State played Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday.

Radio announcer Gary Hahn was indefinitely suspended after the Wolfpack’s loss to the Terps for a comment he made during the broadcast.

While referencing the UCLA-Pitt game, Hahn said, “down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022

Per Newsobserver.com:

Hahn is an employee of Learfield Communications, the N.C. State broadcast rightsholder, and was disciplined by that company. N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan deferred comment to Learfield. “Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast,” Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester said in a statement. Hahn, the North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year in 2011 and 2020, has been the voice of N.C. State football and men’s basketball since 1991.

