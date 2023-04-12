North Carolina set to visit transfer portal target Harrison Ingram

The North Carolina Tar Heels have some roster spots to fill as we are months away from the 2023-24 college basketball season. Coming off a disappointing campaign last season, the Tar Heels saw six players enter the transfer portal plus two players graduate.

Now, Hubert Davis and his staff are targeting portal players to try and fill those needs and the player at the top of the list is former five-star recruit Harrison Ingram.

The Tar Heels have already shown interest in Ingram so far in his new recruitment and it now it looks like they are amping up the pursuit a bit.

Per Eric Bossi of 247Sports, UNC will be one of three schools to have an in-home visit with Ingram beginning this week:

247Sports has learned that Ingram is expected to host schools for in-home visits beginning Friday and the first wave will include Baylor, North Carolina and Texas A&M. After Ingram hosts those schools, he has plans to take an official visit to Kansas during the early part of next week.

Ingram will also take at least one visit as he’s scheduled to go to Kansas next week. The recruit might not take a visit to UNC which isn’t a bad thing as he visited during his original recruitment a few years back.

The Tar Heels are thought to be in good shape to land the talented forward but it does appear as if they will have some tough competition including Kansas.

