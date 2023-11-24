A bad loss for the Arkansas basketball team became even worse Friday afternoon, with the Razorbacks losing their most impactful player to injury, suffering another disappointing defeat to close out its time in The Bahamas.

No. 20 Arkansas (4-3) fell to No. 14 North Carolina (5-1) 87-72 in the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Tramon Mark scored a career-high 34 points, but the Houston transfer had to be stretchered off the court after falling hard inside the final minutes.

Nov 24, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Tramon Mark (12) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends during the first half at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas fell behind by double figures early but rallied to grab a three-point advantage at halftime. North Carolina quickly seized control in the second half..

The Razorbacks committed 12 turnovers compared to just six assists and got out rebounded 39-27. North Carolina shot 49% from the field and 43% from three. This was another bad defensive performance from the Hogs, who are struggling to find their identity early in the season.

More: Turnovers doom Arkansas basketball in Battle 4 Atlantis loss to Memphis

More: Arkansas basketball survives in double OT against Stanford at Battle 4 Atlantis opener

Mark did his damage in a variety of ways, shooting 13 for 17 from the field and 4 for 6 from three-point range. He got to the basket and consistently drained his patented mid-range jumper.

Now sitting on a two-game losing streak, the road gets no easier for Arkansas. The Razorbacks will welcome No. 9 Duke to Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night in the SEC-ACC Challenge.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: North Carolina routs Arkansas basketball in Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game