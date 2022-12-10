North Carolina roster severely depleted ahead of Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon

The Holiday Bowl is billed as “San Diego’s Biggest Holiday Party,” but with all of the transfers/opt-outs on North Carolina’s defense, plus the Oregon Ducks’ persistent struggles on defense this season, it should be “First to 50 Wins.”

Both Oregon and North Carolina have had more than quite a few players announce they would be transferring out of the schools in the weeks leading up to the two teams’ first meeting on the football field.

In the Tar Heels’ case, a large part of their defensive 2-deep won’t be available, including a lot of the secondary. One would think a healthy Bo Nix and the Ducks’ receivers should have their way with the remaining players in UNC’s secondary.

Oregon has its share of players transferring out, but many are role players and those who didn’t see the field much. The Ducks will be without CB Christian Gonzalez, who declared for the NFL Draft, as did DE D.J. Johnson, who led the team with six sacks this season.

Unless the UNC coaching staff can pull a rabbit out of their hat, it should be a long day for the Tar Heels secondary on December 28. One thing going for both teams, however, is that starting quarterback Drake Maye and Nix will be on the field. With both defenses missing key personnel, the Holiday Bowl should be a wild one that will keep the scoreboard operator busy.

Here is the complete list of Tar Heel transfers who won’t play in the Holiday Bowl.

WR Josh Downs (NFL Draft)

2022 Stats: 11 Games | 94 catches, 1,029 yards, 11 TD

DB Tony Grimes

2022: 12 games, 36 tackles, 7 passes defended, 1 forced fumble

QB Jacolby Criswell

2022: 4 games, 2-of-6 passing, 9 yards

LB Raneiria Dillworth

2022: 10 games, 13 tackles, 1.5 tackle for loss, 1 sack

S Dontavious Nash

2022: 5 games, 2 tackles

DL Jahlil Taylor

2022: 3 games, no stats (injured)

DB Cam'Ron Kelly

2022: 12 games, 49 tackles, 1 INT

DB Tymir Brown

2022: No stats

TE Kendall Karr

2022: 10 games, no stats

DE Chris Collins

2022: 13 games, 20 tackles

DB Dontae Balfour

2022: 4 games, 6 tackles

DB Storm Duck

2022: 12 games, 36 tackles, 3 INT

DL Keeshawn Silver

2022: 3 games, 3 tackles

