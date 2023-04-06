We’re tracking pre-draft visits for top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, but one name we haven’t seen is that of North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.

And that’s a name who hasn’t been on any team’s visit list: Downs doesn’t have a single visit scheduled, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

On the one hand, that’s surprising, as Downs is considered a solid prospect, going in the second round in most mock drafts. Usually that would earn a player some invitations for pre-draft visits.

On the other hand, it doesn’t necessarily mean teams aren’t interested in Downs. In fact, sometimes when a team has identified a player it hopes to draft, that team will make a specific point of not lining up a visit with him because the team fears that if its interest in the player becomes public, another team will trade up to draft him.

Downs was a first-team All-ACC wide receiver in both 2021 and 2022 at North Carolina. He’s the son of former NFL running back Gary Downs and the nephew of former NFL cornerback Dre Bly.

North Carolina receiver Josh Downs has no pre-draft visits scheduled originally appeared on Pro Football Talk