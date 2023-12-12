North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye makes 2024 NFL draft decision

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye plans to enter the 2024 NFL draft and will not participate in the Tar Heels' bowl game.

Maye announced his decision in a social media post Monday evening.

“Thank you, Coach Brown, for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing quarterback in Carolina Blue,” Maye wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his two seasons as a starter for the Tar Heels, Maye became one of the top quarterbacks in program history. He is fifth in passing yards (8,018 yards), fourth in total offense (9,227 yards), fourth in passing touchdowns (63) and tied for third in total TDs (79).

This season, Maye led the ACC with an average of 300.7 passing yards and 338 total yards per game. Last season, Maye was the ACC Player of the Year and led the Tar Heels to an appearance in the ACC Championship.

UNC is set to end the 2023 season against West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 27 in Charlotte. With Maye opting out, redshirt freshman Conner Harrell is expected to be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback.

UNC-WVU PREDICTION: UNC football vs. West Virginia in Duke's Mayo Bowl: Scouting report, prediction

Wide receiver Tez Walker, offensive lineman Corey Gaynor, linebacker Cedric Gray and defensive lineman Myles Murphy also plan to enter the 2024 NFL draft. Murphy is the only one in the group who plans to play in the bowl game.

Where is UNC football quarterback Drake Maye projected to be picked in the 2024 NFL draft?

USA TODAY's latest NFL mock draft projects that Maye will be taken with the second pick by the New England Patriots, though Maybe could be the top quarterback selected.

Our current forecast has the Chicago Bears selecting Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, with the No. 1 overall pick.

LSU's Jayden Daniels, who was named the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday, is the other quarterback projected to go in the first round.

Maye is projected to be the Tar Heels’ first first-round pick since 2017.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback declares for 2024 NFL draft