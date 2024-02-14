North Carolina projected to face upset-minded OVC school in second round of Big Dance

It’s never too early to start talking about March Madness.

Teams are ranked during the preseason, only to fall apart in the opening month. Schools who no one expected to do well, end up beating big-name teams and becoming amongst college basketball’s most dangerous.

UNC was projected to be an NCAA Tournament favorite in the 2022-2023 campaign, highlighted by a Preseason Number One ranking, only for it to miss it entirely. This year’s Tar Heel (19-5, 11-2) squad looks much better, as they’re playing like a Top-10 team – minus a couple games.

In the latest bracket predictions from college basketball correspondent Andy Katz, North Carolina is projected to face Ohio Valley Conference school Morehead State.

If there’s anything you should know about the Eagles (20-5, 11-1), they’re perfectly capable of pulling an upset. Morehead State shocked the world in 2011, when it upset 4-seed Louisville as a 13-seed.

Luckily for UNC, it fares pretty well as a high seed. The Tar Heels have really only experienced one drastic upset in the past 25 years, when they were a 3-seed and lost to 14-seed Weber State in the 1999 NCAA Tournament.

Just how much more movement will we see from North Carolina this season?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire