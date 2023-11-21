North Carolina projected to face off against this SEC team in bowl game

The North Carolina Tar Heels saw their New Year’s Six bowl chances go down the drain with disappointing losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech earlier in the season. On Saturday, those chances were completely gone with Louisville beating Miami and then the Tar Heels falling to Clemson for the third loss of the year.

But with an 8-3 record, UNC will be in a bowl game this year and there are some intriguing projections already out there.

The latest projection from CBS Sports has the Tar Heels against an SEC opponent in the Gator Bowl. Jerry Palm is projecting UNC to face off against Tennessee in the game down in Jacksonville in his latest projections following this week.

That would be a very intriguing matchup for the Tar Heels to go up against an SEC program. Tennessee has had its struggles this season, as have UNC, but the two would matchup well in that game.

This could change depending on UNC’s result at NC State this week, but the Gator Bowl does have its eyes on the Tar Heels.

