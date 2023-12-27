Advertisement

North Carolina offers defensive lineman in transfer portal

Zack Pearson
The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to continue to add through the transfer portal as they re-tool the roster following the 2023 season. With Mack Brown revealing that UNC is looking to add at least a running back, defensive lineman, and offensive lineman, it will be interesting to see what they can do ahead of the 2024 campaign.

While UNC has already added 4 players including an offensive lineman, it’s clear they are looking for more.

And on Wednesday, they offered a defensive lineman in the portal as Colorado State’s Grady Kelly revealed that UNC had offered him.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Kelly is a Colorado native who spent three seasons with the Rams and earned some recognition as a freshman All-American in 2022.

He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 16th, looking for a new home. He would be a nice piece for the Tar Heels to add especially with a big need on the line.

