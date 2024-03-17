North Carolina NCAA tournament history since 1982

The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of college basketball’s premier programs with six national championships, 20 Final Fours, 28 Elite Eights and 34 Sweet Sixteen appearances. They are among the winningest college programs of all time and have a history that is almost unmatched.

When you go to North Carolina, playing in the Big Dance is an expectation and most years getting to a Sweet 16 and beyond is as well. While there have been some rocky years here and there, UNC has been in the tournament 36 times since the 1982 season. And with another tournament looming, we wanted to look back at their NCAA Tournament history since ’82 featuring the likes of Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Antawn Jamison, Jerry Stackhouse, Rasheed Wallace, Sean May, Raymond Felton, Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson, Marcus Paige, Joel Berry, and more.

Here’s a look at how the Tar Heels have done in the tournament since 1982 when Jordan drained the jumper to beat Georgetown to deliver Dean Smith a title in Chapel Hill.

1982

March, 1982; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Michael Jordan (23) in action against the Houston Cougars in the Final Four. The Tar Heels beat the Cougars 68-63 to advance to the championship game against Georgetown. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Tar Heels went 32-2 in 1981-82 and won the national championship by downing Georgetown. The winning shot was hit by Jordan and it gave UNC a 63-62 victory.

1983

March 1983, USA, FILE PHOTO; North Carolina guard Michael Jordan (23) in action during the 1983 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In 1983, the Heels went 28-8 and won two NCAA games before falling to Georgia in the Sweet 16.

1984

Mar 1984; Unknown Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Indiana guard Steve Alford (12) in action against the North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kenny Smith (30) during the sweet sixteen for the NCAA basketball tournament. Indiana beat North Carolina 72-68. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A 28-3 season came to an end in the NCAA tournament when Indiana downed the Tar Heels on March 22 72-6 in the Sweet 16.

1985

North Carolina’s Joe Wolf (24) is stopped by Villanova players Gary McLain (22) and Harold Jensen (32) during early action at NCAA Southeast Regional finals at Birmingham, Ala., March 24, 1985. (AP Photo)

UNC wound up 27-9 in 1984-85 and was ousted from the Big Dance in the Elite 8 after three wins by eventual national champion Villanova.

1986

Pervis Ellison (43) of the Louisville Cardinals has the ball knocked away by Brad Daugherty (42) of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of the NCAA West Regional game at Houston, March 20, 1986. (AP Photo/Richard Carson)

The 1985-86 season saw North Carolina finish 28-6 and win a pair of games in the NCAA tourney before losing to Lousiville, 84-79.

1987

North Carolina’s Kenny Smith, right, walks off the court leaving celebrating Syracuse Orangemen Derrick Coleman, left, and Rony Seikaly to their moment. Syracuse beat North Carolina 79-75 in the NCAA East Regional Final, March 21, 1987, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

The Tar Heels were 14-0 in the ACC and went 32-4 overall but they fell to Syracuse, 79-75, after winning their first three NCAA Tournament games.

1988

Arizona Wildcats center Tom Tolbert (right) struggles to keep control of the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Rick Fox (left) takes a stab at the ball in the second half of Sunday’s NCAA West Regional Championship game in Seattle, March 27, 1988. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

In 1987-88, Dean Smith led the Tar Heels to a 27-7 mark and three wins in the NCAA tournament. The run was stopped in an 18-point loss to Arizona in the Elite 8.

1989

1990

Rick Fox (44) of North Carolina celebrates as he runs across the court after sinking the game-winning basket against Oklahoma as time runs out in the NCAA Midwest sub-regional in Austin, Tex., March 17, 1990. North Carolina won, 79-77. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

A rare season with double-digit losses as North Carolina finished 21-13. They still managed a pair of NCAA wins before being bounced by Arkansas.

1991

FILE – In this March 30, 1991 file photo, Kansas coach Roy Williams, left, and North Carolina coach Dean Smith talk before the start of the first NCAA national semi-final game in Indianapolis, Ind. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan, File)

The 1990-91 season saw UNC win 29 of 35 games and make it to the Final Four. However, it was downed by Kansas 79-73.

1992

North Carolina coach Dean Smith calls out a play from the sidelines during his team’s NCAA Tournament first round game against Miami, Ohio. North Carolina won the game, 68-63, to give Smith his record 48th NCAA Tournament win in Cincinnati, March 20, 1992. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

A 23-10 mark that had its bumps and potholes. UNC was crushed by Duke in the ACC Tournament and ousted from the NCAA Tournament in their opening game by Ohio State.

1993

Apr 5, 1993; New Orleans, LA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines forward Juwan Howard (25) and Chris Weber (4) battle for position against North Carolina Tar Heels center Eric Montross (00) during the 1993 NCAA Men’s Final Four championship game at the Superdome. North Carolina defeated Michigan 77-71. Mandatory Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Webber called timeout and shortly thereafter it was time for the Heels to celebrate a 77-71 win and national championship.

1994

North Carolina guard Dante Calabria, (24), Serge Zwikker, center, and forward Kevin Salvadori, right, stare in disbelief after their team is defeated by Boston College, 75-72, during the East Regional second-round game, March 20, 1994, Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

UNC followed its title season by going 28-7 and downing Liberty in the first round of the NCAA tournament. However, Boston College ended dreams of a repeat with a 75-72 victory just a few days later.

1995

March 1995; Memphis, TN, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tarheels guard Jerry Stackhouse (42) in action during the 1995 NCAA Tournament at The Pyramid. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Another trip to the Final Four came up short as Arkansas finished off UNC, 75-68, on April 1, 1995.

1996

Texas Tech forward Darvin Ham pulls down the backboard and breaks the glass during first half action against North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament Sunday March 17,1996 at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Va. North Carolina center Serge Zwikker (45) looks on. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

The Heels went 21-11 and were finished when Texas Tech’s Darvin Ham shattered the backboard and the Red Raiders crashed their season, 92-73.

1997

Arizona’s A.J. Bramlett, rear, gets tangled up with North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison (33) during the first half Saturday, March 29, 1997, of the their semifinal game of the NCAA Final Four tournament at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)

Back to the Final Four in 1997 but it was not to be as a 16-game winning streak was blown out by Arizona in the Final Four.

1998

North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison reacts in the closing moments of their 75-64 win over Connecticut in the NCAA East Regional final game in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 21, 1998. Jamison was the tournament MVP.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Not another national semifinal loss! Yep, the Tar Heels made it to the Final Four but were upended by Utah in the Alamodome.

1999

Unknown location 1999; USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Ed Cota (5) in action during the 1999 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

A 24-10 season that wound up in a major disappointment as Weber State stunned the Heels in a first-round NCAA game.

2000

Mar 19, 2000; Birmingham, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Stanford Cardinals forward Mark Madsen (45) in action against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kris Lang (42) during the second round of the NCAA tournament at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Once again the national semifinal proved troublesome. UNC won four games in the NCAA tournament before losing by 12 to Florida on April 1 in the RCA Dome in the Final Four.

2001

North Carolina’s Brendan Haywood (00) dunks the ball for two points against Princeton in the first round of the men’s NCAA South Region tournament Friday night, March 16, 2001, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)

Matt Doherty led UNC to a 26-7 mark but the Heels’ season ended with an 82-74 loss to Penn State.

2004

Air Force forward Joel Geriach drives past North Carolina forward Jawad Williams in Denver during the first round of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

In their return to the NCAA Tournament after a two-year absence, Roy Williams and UNC went 19-11 and downed Air Force in the NCAA tournament before losing to Texas in the round of 32.

2005

3/27/2005 — Syracuse, NY, U.S.A — NCAA East Regional Final — University of North Carolina Tar Heels vs University of Wisconsin Badgers — UNC’s #42 Sean May and #32 Rashad McCants as the clock wound down Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff (Via MerlinFTP Drop)

The Roy Williams hire paid off as UNC won their first national championship since 1993 with a 75-70 win over Illinois.

2006

Murray State forward Issian Redding, right, rebounds against North Carolina forward Tyler Hansbrough (50) during the second half of an NCAA men’s basketball tournament first-round game Friday, March 17, 2006, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

The defending national champs went out in the second round at the hands of upstart George Mason.

2007

North Carolina fans fill the seats to watch the Tar Heels practice for the NCAA East Regional basketball tournament Wednesday, March 14, 2007, in Winston-Salem, N.C. North Carolina will play Eastern Kentucky on Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Three wins in the NCAA tournament saw the Heels gain a date with Georgetown. After UNC blew a double-digit lead, the game went to overtime and the Hoyas outlasted the Heels, 96-84. A disappointing end for a really good team.

2008

Apr 5, 2008; San Antonio, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Quentin Thomas (11) steals the ball from Kansas Jayhawks guard Brandon Rush (25) during the second half of the semi-finals of the 2008 NCAA Mens Final Four Championship at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Roy Williams met his former team, Kansas, in the Final Four and the Jayhawks upended the Heels, 84-66. Kansas got off to a big start and UNC never recovered.

2009

Apr 6, 2009; Detroit, MI, USA; Members of the North Carolina Tar Heels hoist the national championship trophy after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 89-72 in the championship game of the Final Four in the 2009 NCAA mens basketball tournament at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Revenge! Another national championship for North Carolina. The Heels downed Villanova and Michigan State in convincing fashion in the Final Four to claim the title.

2011

Mar 27, 2011; Newark, NJ, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels players including forward John Henson (31) and forward Justin Knox (25) and guard Justin Watts (24) on the bench late in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during the finals of the east regional of the 2011 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the Prudential Center. Kentucky defeated North Carolina 76-69. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

A trip to the Elite 8 was spoiled as Kentucky outlasted the Tar Heels in East Region.

2012

Mar 25, 2012; St. Louis, MO, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams reacts during the second half of the finals of the midwest region of the 2012 NCAA men’s basketball tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Edward Jones Dome. Kansas won 80-67. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Roy Williams and UNC had another tourney date with Kansas and the Jayhawks bounced their former coach, 80-67. The Tar heels bid for a Final Four was spoiled due with injuries to Kendall Marshall and John Henson.

2013

Mar 22, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard P.J. Hairston (15) drives to the basket against Villanova Wildcats forward Mouphtaou Yarou (13) in the first half during the second round of the 2013 NCAA tournament at the Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

A nice win over Villanova opened the NCAA tournament at Sprint Center but Kansas got its old coach again, 70-58 in the Round of 32.

2014

Mar 23, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard DeAndre Kane (50) shoots the game winning shot against North Carolina Tar Heels forward J.P. Tokoto (13) and forward Jackson Simmons (21) in the second half of a men’s college basketball game during the third round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

A 24-10 season wound down with a two-point loss to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

2015

Mar 19, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Harvard Crimson guard Wesley Saunders (23) battles North Carolina Tar Heels guard/forward Theo Pinson (1) for the ball in the second half of a game in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veteran Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In the NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels got by a good Harvard team and then Arkansas before falling to Wisconsin in the Sweet 16. UNC had a lead in the second half but the Badgers proved to be too much en route to their championship game appearance.

2016

Apr 4, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige (5) hits a three point shot with 4.7 seconds over Villanova Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono (15) in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men’s Final Four at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oh, the pain. A national championship date with Villanova came down to the wire and a 10-game winning streak was snapped for UNC on a last-second 3-pointer by Kris Jenkins after Marcus Paige hit an impressive shot to tie it seconds before. Ouch.

2017

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks dunks the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Josh Perkins during the second half in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium on Apr 3, 2017.

The pain of losing only lasted a year as UNC slipped past Oregon by a point and then downed Gonzaga for another national title.

2018

Mar 18, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2) passes the ball behind his back to forward Luke Maye (32) against Texas A&M Aggies center Tonny Trocha-Morelos (10) during the first half in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Lipscomb was no match for UNC in the first round of the Big Dance but the Heels were no match for Texas A&M in the next game in the Round of 32 as the season came to a disappointing end.

2019

Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Sterling Manley (21) goes to the basket in the second half against the Iona Gaels in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 seed North Carolina got past Iona and Washington before falling to a red-hot Auburn team in the Sweet 16. UNC had multiple players ailing with flu-like symptoms.

2021

Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots the ball against Wisconsin Badgers forward Nate Reuvers (35) and guard D’Mitrik Trice (0) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

An 18-11 season ended Roy Williams’ coaching career. He left with consecutive losses, to Florida State in the ACC tourney and Wisconsin the first round of the NCAA.

2022

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Leaky Black (1) celebrates after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

In Hubert Davis’ first year as head coach, he took a team that was on the bubble in February to a magical run. After spoiling Coach K’s final home game, the Tar Heels went on a March run as a No. 8 seed.

They upset No. 1 Baylor in the second round, beat No.4 UCLA in the Sweet 16 and then took down Cinderella No. 15 Saint Peter’s in the Elite 8.

From there, they beat Duke again to end Coach K’s career in the Final Four before losing to Kansas in the national championship game.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire