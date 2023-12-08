North Carolina named top expansion candidate, again

The committee’s decision to leave Florida State out of the College Football Playoff was a black eye for the Atlantic Coast Conference, missing out on some potential revenue. With that decision just last week, expansion talks are starting to heat up again and it’s not only the Seminoles being mentioned.

On the ESPN College GameDay podcast, college football analyst Pete Thamel talked about more expansion and what teams offer the most value, ranking the candidates.

And right at the top of the list are the North Carolina Tar Heels.

“I think the rankings, people at Florida State and Clemson don’t like to hear this but it’s North Carolina, Virginia, Clemson, Florida State,” Thamel said. “Maybe Florida State than Clemson because they bring more eye balls to the TV sets. Those are the schools in the crosshairs. As of right now, there is no where to go.”

It’s no secret that North Carolina has a big brand, one that will be very attractive for the SEC or even Big Ten to bring on. Expansion talks have quieted down a bit since the Summer but it’s a cycle and it will continue again soon.

And we should likely expect to hear North Carolina’s name brought up again.

