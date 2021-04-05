Breaking News:

Longtime UNC assistant Hubert Davis will replace Roy Williams as head coach

North Carolina will name Hubert Davis as men's basketball coach

Erick Smith, USA TODAY
·1 min read
North Carolina didn't have to look far to find a replacement for Roy Williams. The school will hire assistant Hubert Davis to be its next men's basketball coach, the Fayetteville Observer has learned.

The North Carolina Chapel Hill Board of Trustees is meeting to approve his contract Monday afternoon.

Davis, 50, a former Tar Heels player for Dean Smith from 1988-92, served on Williams' staff for the past nine seasons. He previous worked for ESPN as a college basketball analyst and played in the NBA for six teams during a 12-year career.

He will become the first Black head coach of the program.

Davis was considered the favorite for the job among candidates with North Carolina ties that included UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller and Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse. It is Davis' first head coaching position.

Williams stepped down Friday after 18 seasons at the school. His tenure included five trips to the Final Four and three national titles. The Hall of Fame coach also spent 15 seasons at Kansas and led the Jayhawks to four Final Fours.

Contributing: David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hubert Davis to be North Carolina basketball coach after Roy Williams

