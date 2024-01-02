North Carolina moves into top 10 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll heading into ACC play
The North Carolina Tar Heels are officially done with their non-conference slate for the 2023-24 season and they will now focus on the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule ahead.
Greeting the Tar Heels after wins over Oklahoma and Charleston Southern the past two weeks is a three-game road trip that begins Tuesday night in Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers. UNC will then travel to Clemson and NC State before playing another home game in the conference.
And when UNC does hit the court on Tuesday night, they will do so as a consensus top-10 team. A day after UNC was ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll, they also moved up in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to No. 9, up one spot from last week.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
12-1
789 (23)
–
2
Kansas
12-1
758 (1)
–
3
Houston
13-0
757 (8)
–
4
UConn
11-2
674
+1
5
9-3
642
+2
6
Kentucky
10-2
594
+4
7
Marquette
11-3
580
+1
8
Illinois
10-2
527
+1
9
North Carolina
9-3
501
+1
10
Arizona
10-3
495
-6
11
12-1
426
+2
12
BYU
12-1
421
–
13
Duke
9-3
378
+2
14
Colorado State
12-1
359
–
15
Memphis
11-2
342
+3
16
11-1
338
+1
17
Florida Atlantic
10-3
273
-11
18
Baylor
10-2
265
+1
19
Ole Miss
13-0
198
+3
20
James Madison
13-0
193
+1
21
9-3
172
+2
22
11-2
167
+2
23
Providence
11-2
130
+2
24
Auburn
10-2
92
+2
25
Gonzaga
9-4
72
-9
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Creighton;
Others Receiving Votes
Creighton 45; San Diego State 37; Michigan State 26; Utah 25; Colorado 24; Ohio State 19; Iowa State 19; Nevada 15; TCU 14; Grand Canyon 9; Miami (FL) 8; Villanova 5; New Mexico 5; Princeton 2; Nebraska 2; Texas A&M 1; Indiana State 1;
