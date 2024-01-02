Advertisement

North Carolina moves into top 10 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll heading into ACC play

Zack Pearson
·2 min read

The North Carolina Tar Heels are officially done with their non-conference slate for the 2023-24 season and they will now focus on the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule ahead.

Greeting the Tar Heels after wins over Oklahoma and Charleston Southern the past two weeks is a three-game road trip that begins Tuesday night in Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers. UNC will then travel to Clemson and NC State before playing another home game in the conference.

And when UNC does hit the court on Tuesday night, they will do so as a consensus top-10 team. A day after UNC was ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll, they also moved up in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to No. 9, up one spot from last week.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

12-1

789 (23)

2

Kansas

12-1

758 (1)

3

Houston

13-0

757 (8)

4

UConn

11-2

674

+1

5

Tennessee

9-3

642

+2

6

Kentucky

10-2

594

+4

7

Marquette

11-3

580

+1

8

Illinois

10-2

527

+1

9

North Carolina

9-3

501

+1

10

Arizona

10-3

495

-6

11

Oklahoma

12-1

426

+2

12

BYU

12-1

421

13

Duke

9-3

378

+2

14

Colorado State

12-1

359

15

Memphis

11-2

342

+3

16

Clemson

11-1

338

+1

17

Florida Atlantic

10-3

273

-11

18

Baylor

10-2

265

+1

19

Ole Miss

13-0

198

+3

20

James Madison

13-0

193

+1

21

Wisconsin

9-3

172

+2

22

Texas

11-2

167

+2

23

Providence

11-2

130

+2

24

Auburn

10-2

92

+2

25

Gonzaga

9-4

72

-9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Creighton;

Others Receiving Votes

Creighton 45; San Diego State 37; Michigan State 26; Utah 25; Colorado 24; Ohio State 19; Iowa State 19; Nevada 15; TCU 14; Grand Canyon 9; Miami (FL) 8; Villanova 5; New Mexico 5; Princeton 2; Nebraska 2; Texas A&M 1; Indiana State 1;

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire