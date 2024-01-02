North Carolina moves into top 10 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll heading into ACC play

The North Carolina Tar Heels are officially done with their non-conference slate for the 2023-24 season and they will now focus on the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule ahead.

Greeting the Tar Heels after wins over Oklahoma and Charleston Southern the past two weeks is a three-game road trip that begins Tuesday night in Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers. UNC will then travel to Clemson and NC State before playing another home game in the conference.

And when UNC does hit the court on Tuesday night, they will do so as a consensus top-10 team. A day after UNC was ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll, they also moved up in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to No. 9, up one spot from last week.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 12-1 789 (23) – 2 Kansas 12-1 758 (1) – 3 Houston 13-0 757 (8) – 4 UConn 11-2 674 +1 5 Tennessee 9-3 642 +2 6 Kentucky 10-2 594 +4 7 Marquette 11-3 580 +1 8 Illinois 10-2 527 +1 9 North Carolina 9-3 501 +1 10 Arizona 10-3 495 -6 11 Oklahoma 12-1 426 +2 12 BYU 12-1 421 – 13 Duke 9-3 378 +2 14 Colorado State 12-1 359 – 15 Memphis 11-2 342 +3 16 Clemson 11-1 338 +1 17 Florida Atlantic 10-3 273 -11 18 Baylor 10-2 265 +1 19 Ole Miss 13-0 198 +3 20 James Madison 13-0 193 +1 21 Wisconsin 9-3 172 +2 22 Texas 11-2 167 +2 23 Providence 11-2 130 +2 24 Auburn 10-2 92 +2 25 Gonzaga 9-4 72 -9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Creighton;

Others Receiving Votes

Creighton 45; San Diego State 37; Michigan State 26; Utah 25; Colorado 24; Ohio State 19; Iowa State 19; Nevada 15; TCU 14; Grand Canyon 9; Miami (FL) 8; Villanova 5; New Mexico 5; Princeton 2; Nebraska 2; Texas A&M 1; Indiana State 1;

