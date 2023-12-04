North Carolina moves into Top 10 in latest AP Top 25 poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels took care of business last week, beating a ranked Tennessee team and then followed it up with their first Atlantic Coast Conference win on Saturday at home.

After the two wins, UNC moved to 7-1 on the season and are playing their best basketball on the early campaign. With that, they have also been rewarded by moving up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UNC shot up 8 spots from No. 17 to No. 9 as they are inside the Top 10 for the first time this season. North Carolina moved ahead of a handful of teams including Duke (No. 22), Kentucky (No. 16), and Miami (No. 15) among others.

With UNC moving up in the rankings, they are now the highest-ranked team in the Atlantic Coast Conference jumping Miami and Duke. Clemson entered the poll at No. 24 for the first time this season.

Arizona took over the top spot after starting 7-0 on the year. They are followed by No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Purdue, and No. 5 UConn.

That sets up a top-10 matchup between the Tar Heels and Huskies this week in New York for the Jimmy V Classic.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire