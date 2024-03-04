North Carolina moves up one spot in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The stretch run is here in college basketball as the North Carolina Tar Heels have two games remaining before the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. North Carolina holds a one-game lead over Duke for the top spot in the conference ahead of the two teams meeting on Saturday night in Durham.

With a 2-0 week including a win over Miami and then NC State on Saturday, the Tar Heels have now moved up in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. UNC is up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7.

Right behind the Tar Heels are Duke who moved up two spots to No. 8 in the rankings, setting up for a top 10 showdown.

As for the rest of the ACC, they were left out of the rankings as Clemson and Wake Forest earned votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Houston 26-3 795 (28) – 2 UConn 26-3 757 (3) – 3 Purdue 26-3 745 (1) – 4 Tennessee 23-6 705 – 5 Arizona 23-6 644 +2 6 Iowa State 23-6 629 – 7 North Carolina 23-6 628 +1 8 Duke 23-6 541 +2 9 Marquette 22-7 531 -4 10 Creighton 22-8 487 +2 11 Baylor 21-8 452 +3 12 Illinois 22-7 423 +4 13 Kentucky 21-8 396 +2 14 Auburn 22-7 376 -3 15 Kansas 21-8 366 -6 16 South Carolina 24-5 298 +2 17 Alabama 20-9 289 -4 18 Gonzaga 24-6 215 +4 19 San Diego State 22-7 194 – 20 Washington State 23-7 182 +1 21 Saint Mary’s 24-7 175 -4 22 Utah State 24-5 151 +1 23 BYU 21-8 140 +3 24 South Florida 22-5 88 +1 25 Florida 20-9 42 -1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Dayton

Others Receiving Votes

Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; App State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1;

