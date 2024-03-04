North Carolina moves up one spot in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The stretch run is here in college basketball as the North Carolina Tar Heels have two games remaining before the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. North Carolina holds a one-game lead over Duke for the top spot in the conference ahead of the two teams meeting on Saturday night in Durham.
With a 2-0 week including a win over Miami and then NC State on Saturday, the Tar Heels have now moved up in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. UNC is up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7.
Right behind the Tar Heels are Duke who moved up two spots to No. 8 in the rankings, setting up for a top 10 showdown.
As for the rest of the ACC, they were left out of the rankings as Clemson and Wake Forest earned votes.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
26-3
795 (28)
–
2
UConn
26-3
757 (3)
–
3
Purdue
26-3
745 (1)
–
4
23-6
705
–
5
Arizona
23-6
644
+2
6
Iowa State
23-6
629
–
7
23-6
628
+1
8
23-6
541
+2
9
Marquette
22-7
531
-4
10
Creighton
22-8
487
+2
11
Baylor
21-8
452
+3
12
Illinois
22-7
423
+4
13
21-8
396
+2
14
22-7
376
-3
15
Kansas
21-8
366
-6
16
South Carolina
24-5
298
+2
17
20-9
289
-4
18
Gonzaga
24-6
215
+4
19
San Diego State
22-7
194
–
20
Washington State
23-7
182
+1
21
Saint Mary’s
24-7
175
-4
22
Utah State
24-5
151
+1
23
BYU
21-8
140
+3
24
South Florida
22-5
88
+1
25
20-9
42
-1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Dayton
Others Receiving Votes
Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; App State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1;