North Carolina moves up one spot in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Zack Pearson
·2 min read

The stretch run is here in college basketball as the North Carolina Tar Heels have two games remaining before the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. North Carolina holds a one-game lead over Duke for the top spot in the conference ahead of the two teams meeting on Saturday night in Durham.

With a 2-0 week including a win over Miami and then NC State on Saturday, the Tar Heels have now moved up in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. UNC is up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7.

Right behind the Tar Heels are Duke who moved up two spots to No. 8 in the rankings, setting up for a top 10 showdown.

As for the rest of the ACC, they were left out of the rankings as Clemson and Wake Forest earned votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

26-3

795 (28)

2

UConn

26-3

757 (3)

3

Purdue

26-3

745 (1)

4

Tennessee

23-6

705

5

Arizona

23-6

644

+2

6

Iowa State

23-6

629

7

North Carolina

23-6

628

+1

8

Duke

23-6

541

+2

9

Marquette

22-7

531

-4

10

Creighton

22-8

487

+2

11

Baylor

21-8

452

+3

12

Illinois

22-7

423

+4

13

Kentucky

21-8

396

+2

14

Auburn

22-7

376

-3

15

Kansas

21-8

366

-6

16

South Carolina

24-5

298

+2

17

Alabama

20-9

289

-4

18

Gonzaga

24-6

215

+4

19

San Diego State

22-7

194

20

Washington State

23-7

182

+1

21

Saint Mary’s

24-7

175

-4

22

Utah State

24-5

151

+1

23

BYU

21-8

140

+3

24

South Florida

22-5

88

+1

25

Florida

20-9

42

-1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Dayton

Others Receiving Votes

Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; App State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1;

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire