North Carolina moves to a one seed in CBS Sports bracket prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ are rolling right now, winners of nine straight games after beating Wake Forest on Monday night. With a 16-3 record overall and 8-0 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Tar Heels are playing as good as anyone in the country right now.

And one analyst believes so as well.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his updated bracket projection for the 2024 NCAA Tournament and after a win over Wake Forest, he has finally moved the Tar Heels to a No. 1 seed.

The Tar Heels replaced Kansas as a one-seed, joining Purdue, Houston and UConn:

The news from the latest Bracketology NCAA Tournament projected bracket is heavy on the ACC on Monday. North Carolina replaced Kansas on the top line of the bracket as a No. 1 seed as a result of the Jayhawks’ 91-85 loss at West Virginia on Saturday.

Palm hasn’t been very kind to the Tar Heels in terms of seeding in the mock brackets over the years but this year seems to be different. He’s giving the Tar Heels credit for their wins and win streak, which is great to see.

There is still a lot of basketball to be played before Selection Sunday but right now, UNC fans have to love what they are seeing from their team.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire