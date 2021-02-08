North Carolina-Miami postponed due to partying players, No. 2 Baylor loses 3 more games to COVID-19

Scott Drew and No. 2 Baylor’s COVID-19 issues aren’t getting any better.

The Bears, after losing two games last week, had another three postponed on Monday, the school announced.

The team had lost its matchup with TCU on Saturday and a game against Oklahoma postponed last week. It will now have Saturday’s game against Texas Tech and two games against West Virginia next week postponed due to ongoing coronavirus issues within the program.

Baylor, one of just two undefeated teams left in the country, only has three conference games left on its schedule this season — though the Big 12 will try to reschedule as many postponements as possible before the conference tournament.

Drew tested positive himself in November, and the Bears then withdrew from the Empire Classic and then postponed its matchup with No. 1 Gonzaga a month later after several in the organization also tested positive. Baylor then paused team activities, which caused more postponements.

Baylor is next set to take on Oklahoma State on Feb. 20.

Report: Miami-UNC postponed due to partying players

The ACC also called off the North Carolina-Miami game on Monday night, something that officials from both schools “mutually concluded” was the right decision.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, however, the postponement came after multiple North Carorlina players were seen partying without masks following their win against rival Duke on Saturday.

The reason that the Miami-UNC game has been postponed is because a video surfaced after the Tar Heels win over Duke in which Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot were partying without masks, source told @Stadium. Miami wasn’t comfortable playing the game. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 8, 2021

The Tar Heels topped Duke 91-87 on Saturday, which caused students to rush Franklin Street in celebration and defy warnings from school officials. Not everyone seen celebrating in the streets were wearing masks, which could result in a significant spike in confirmed cases in the area.

Though a rivalry game is usually cause for celebration, both North Carolina and Duke are unranked amid very average seasons from both programs.

The United States is averaging more than 118,000 new cases of the coronavirus a day, according to The New York Times, which is significantly down from numbers reported in early January. More than 2,800 people are still dying each day related to the virus, however.

Louisville coach Chris Mack tests positive

Louisville coach Chris Mack tested positive for the coronavirus himself, and will miss the Cardinals’ next game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, the school announced on Sunday night.

Mack, the school said, is one of several within the program who tested positive. He is experiencing mild symptoms.

Louisville had its matchup with Pittsburgh scheduled for Wednesday postponed by the ACC due to the outbreak. The Cardinals last played on Feb. 1, when they beat Georgia Tech by 16, and currently boast an 11-4 overall record.

Assistant Dino Gaudio will take Mack’s place in practice this week and for Saturday’s game.

